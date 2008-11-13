|
|[February 14, 2017]
|
New Bullhorn Report: More Than 75 Percent of Staffing and Recruiting Firms Met or Exceeded Revenue Goals in 2016
Bullhorn®,
the cloud computing company that helps staffing and recruiting
organizations transform their businesses, today announced the release of
its "2017
North American Staffing & Recruiting Trends Report: Above and Beyond
Business as Usual," which found that more than 75 percent of
staffing and recruiting firms met or exceeded their revenue goals for
2016. Overall, the report showed that the vast majority of staffing and
recruiting professionals felt bullish for 2017, despite swelling threats
of global economic uncertainty and talent shortages.
Compared to 2016, staffing and recruiting professionals said they
expected an even more profitable and productive 2017, marked by growth
from temporary placements driven by repeat clients facing talent
shortages in key sectors. Eighty percent of respondents said they
anticipated some revenue growth, and 17 percent expected revenue growth
of more than 25 percent.
Increasing profitability and driving revenue topped the list of staffing
and recruiting priorities in 2017, ranked by 56 percent and 47 percent,
respectively, as primary goals. Achieving financial stability took
precedence over branch expansion plans, as firms also indicated
acquisitions and offshore partnerships among lower priorities.
Key findings include:
-
Differing perspectives on global economic uncertainty. Respondents
overwhelmingly said domestic issues outweighed global concerns.
Overall, the lowest ranked areas of concern correlated to
international affairs, including currency fluctuation, international
trade, refugee displacement, and Brexit. Three quarters said they're
"indifferent" or "not concerned" about Brexit or refugee displacement
- 75 percent and 7 percent, respectively - and more than half - 55
percent - expressed "low concern" about international trade - despite
the fact that global market shifts could negatively impact domestic
hiring plans.
-
Dividing thoughts on the new presidential administration. Following
the contentious 2016 U.S. presidential election, staffing and
recruiting leaders remained divided on the impact of the Trump
administration. The percentage of respondents who said they're "very
concerned" or "somewhat concerned" almost equaled the number who felt
"indifferent" or "not concerned" - 48 percent to 51 percent,
respectively. On the other hand, 71 percent of staffing firms said
they're "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about the potential
disruption to their businesses sparked by healthcare policies and
regulations, and 35 percent said they're "very concerned" about it.
-
Increasing challenges of talent shortages. Sixty-one percent of
staffing and recruiting professionals said shortages of qualified
talent represented one of their biggest expected challenges of the
year. Information technology skills dominated the list of skills
shortages most reported by recruiters. Engineers and developers,
especially those specializing in Java, topped the list of
hardest-to-find skills.
-
Tapping into existing and new clients for revenue growth. Nearly
80 percent of staffing and recruiting firms said more than half their
revenue would come from current accounts. The majority of North
American staffing firms - 57 percent of those surveyed - anticipated
that revenue from new clients would account for less than a quarter of
total revenues.
-
Focusing more on clients than candidates. Ninety-two percent of
respondents said they provided "good" or "excellent" service to
clients and 86 percent to candidates, which showed that staffing firms
are marginally more focused on serving clients than candidates.
-
Neglecting internal databases for untapped candidates. Staffing
and recruiting professionals ranked existing internal candidate
databases as the best source for identifying quality candidates, but
nearly 60 percent said those databases accounted for less than half of
their placements.
-
Lacking key performance metrics to keep business. More than one-third
of staffing and recruiting firms said they didn't measure client
satisfaction, and less than half didn't measure candidate
satisfaction, which suggested that companies could be blindsided by
negative feedback and lost business.
Bullhorn's seventh annual North American Staffing & Recruiting Trends
Report is the result of a global survey conducted among 1,440 staffing
and recruiting professionals from December 2016 to January 2017. The
findings spotlight the industry's take on the current staffing
landscape, outlook on future performance, essential metrics to track,
and industry best practices. The survey data was broken down by firm
size, recruitment type, industry served, and job specialization.
Staffing and recruiting professionals use this report to learn more
about industry trends and compare themselves to their peers.
To download the "2017 North American Staffing & Recruiting Trends
Report: Above and Beyond Business as Usual" for free, visit http://ow.ly/t9uV308Xuua.
