|[February 14, 2017]
New Version of Fast ForWord Intervention Includes Reading Fluency and Comprehension Training to Help K-12's Most At-Risk Students
To provide educators with a comprehensive language
and reading intervention that gets better results in a shorter period of
time, Scientific
Learning Corp. (OTC PINK:SCIL) today announces that the Fast
ForWord® online reading intervention will now include Reading
Assistant™ patented speech recognition technology, plus hundreds of
reading selections and new teacher-directed lessons.
Fast ForWord was developed by neuroscientists
to intensively target working memory, attention and processing speed in
the context of language and reading exercises. Reading Assistant uses
advanced speech recognition to rapidly build reading fluency and
comprehension by "listening" to students as they read aloud, correcting
and guiding them just like a reading tutor. By combining the two
solutions into one for K-12 customers, Fast ForWord is now the only
online reading intervention that supports one-on-one guided oral
reading, the single best practice for improving reading fluency as a
bridge to comprehension.
"In recent years, research has helped us understand that there are
multiple reasons why students may struggle to master language or learn
to read fluently. We now know that traditional 'surface approach'
interventions are not closing the achievement gap for these struggling
learners," said Robert C. Bowen, CEO of Scientific Learning. "The good
news is that research has also proven that many of these difficulties
can be overcome by providing intense, individualized practice in core
cognitive, language, and literacy skills, and by providing ample
opportunities for students to read aloud with support. This combination
of strategies, which are all now part of the Fast ForWord program, is
exactly what is required to improve the language and reading proficiency
of students of diverse ability levels, including those who are most
at-risk."
In addition to the Reading Assistant technology, over 300 hundred
reading selections across multiple genres and 200 lessons have been
added to the new Fast ForWord, allowing it to address a wide range of
language and literacy standards and all five of the National Reading
Panel's components of reading.
"This new release makes Fast ForWord the only program that prepares the
brain for reading, intensively addresses foundational skills, and offers
students supportive practice reading aloud," Bowen continued. "Using
this comprehensive approach to intervention, schools and districts can
rapidly narrow the achievement gap with their most vulnerable students,
and see continued improvements over time."
For more information, visit www.scientificlearning.com.
