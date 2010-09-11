|
|[February 14, 2017]
|
New Advancement Ensures Bluetooth Devices Will Be More Reliable
LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, announced that
they have partnered with ETS-Lindgren (News - Alert) to create the first over-the-air
test system for performing antenna measurements for Bluetooth low energy
devices. Until now developers of Bluetooth low energy products were
forced to use wired test solutions for performing antenna measurements,
which can significantly impact results for total radiated transmitter
power (TRP), total isotropic receiver sensitivity (TIS), and antenna
patterns. This advancement is critical to wireless product developers
who need to characterize antenna performance and ensure their product
designs will work in customer hands the way they were designed.
Allen Henley, Product Marketing Manager at LitePoint said, "Antenna
performance is critical for any wireless device - if the antenna doesn't
work well, the product doesn't work well. ETS-Lindgren is widely
recognized as the leader in antenna measurement systems and with this
partnership and new measurement solution, together we enable designers
to build better Bluetooth low eergy devices."
With this partnership, ETS-Lindgren is now an authorized reseller of
LitePoint's IQxel-M test platform with Bluetooth Advanced software. The
solution is integrated into the ETS-Lindgren Bluetooth low energy
Antenna Measurement System for turn-key antenna measurements - providing
TIS, TRP, and antenna pattern measurements.
Jari Vikstedt, Wireless Solutions Manager at ETS-Lindgren added,
"Bluetooth low energy devices often have tight constraints on cost and
size. As a result, we are seeing a lot more designs with marginal
antenna performance. This directly impacts a customer's perception of
the device, but now with this new test solution from ETS-Lindgren and
LitePoint, we can help developers build better performing, more
successful products."
About LitePoint
LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's
most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their
products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in
wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test
the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works
with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access
points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the
burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and with offices around the
world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (News - Alert) (NYSE: TER), a
leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial
applications. Teradyne had revenue of $1.75 billion in 2016 and
currently employs approximately 4,300 people worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005039/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]