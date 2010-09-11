[February 14, 2017] New Advancement Ensures Bluetooth Devices Will Be More Reliable Tweet LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, announced that they have partnered with ETS-Lindgren (News - Alert) to create the first over-the-air test system for performing antenna measurements for Bluetooth low energy devices. Until now developers of Bluetooth low energy products were forced to use wired test solutions for performing antenna measurements, which can significantly impact results for total radiated transmitter power (TRP), total isotropic receiver sensitivity (TIS), and antenna patterns. This advancement is critical to wireless product developers who need to characterize antenna performance and ensure their product designs will work in customer hands the way they were designed. Allen Henley, Product Marketing Manager at LitePoint said, "Antenna performance is critical for any wireless device - if the antenna doesn't work well, the product doesn't work well. ETS-Lindgren is widely recognized as the leader in antenna measurement systems and with this partnership and new measurement solution, together we enable designers to build better Bluetooth low eergy devices." With this partnership, ETS-Lindgren is now an authorized reseller of LitePoint's IQxel-M test platform with Bluetooth Advanced software. The solution is integrated into the ETS-Lindgren Bluetooth low energy Antenna Measurement System for turn-key antenna measurements - providing TIS, TRP, and antenna pattern measurements. Jari Vikstedt, Wireless Solutions Manager at ETS-Lindgren added, "Bluetooth low energy devices often have tight constraints on cost and size. As a result, we are seeing a lot more designs with marginal antenna performance. This directly impacts a customer's perception of the device, but now with this new test solution from ETS-Lindgren and LitePoint, we can help developers build better performing, more successful products."

About LitePoint LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (News - Alert) (NYSE: TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne had revenue of $1.75 billion in 2016 and currently employs approximately 4,300 people worldwide. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005039/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]