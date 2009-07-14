[February 14, 2017] New Survey Highlights Digital Habits of Millennial Males Tweet NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Videology, a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising, released findings from a new survey, which gives insights into the digital habits of millennial males. The survey, which covered topics like device preferences and streaming habits, was distributed to 500 males using Google surveys. "Millennial men are well known for embracing the latest in new media and technology," said Scott Ferber, Founder and CEO, Videology. "Knowing that, advertisers are keen to learn how and where they're interacting with content. This survey sheds a light into some of those answers." Some key findings: More than half of respondents have already stopped paying for cable packages in light of new streaming services; More than one in four resondents plan to upgrade their internet speed this year.

11 percent plan to buy some kind of wearable technology in 2017.

75 percent would rather give up cable than streaming services.

61 percent primarily stream movies through a connected TV, computer or mobile device View a graphic highlighting all of the results at this link. About Videology

