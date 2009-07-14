[February 14, 2017] New Report Shows Advertiser Desire for Guaranteed Results in Canada's Video Advertising Market Tweet TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2017 /CNW/ -- Videology – a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising – today released its Q4 2016 Canada Video Market At-A-Glance report. The report shows a vast majority of advertisers requesting guaranteed results for their digital video campaigns. Of all of the impressions run through Videology's platform in Q4, 98 percent of them used 'Guaranteed CPM' as their programmatic buy type. Using this pricing model, advertisers are guaranteed reserved inventory and fixed pricing, meaning they will know the cost of a campaign and the volume associated with that cost, before it is ever launched. "The nature of video advertising—built from the roots of TV—is one of constrained, premium inventory," said Bryan Segal, Managing Director, Videology Canada. "Advertisers understand the importance of running against quality content and they understand that there's only so much of it to go around. Knowing that, bided strategies without guarantees on cost or return simply don't work. They need the guarantees in order to optimize their advertising strategy against their sales goals." A consistent trend quarter-over-quarter, all campaigns run in Q4 used demographic targeting such as age or gender to reach their target audience. Outside of demo, domain, geographic location and behavior were the most used targeting tactics. In Q4, the 'automotive' vertical took over the top advertiser category spot, growing from 27 to 29 percent of campaigns. The home & garden vertical entered the top campaigns for Q4, making up 5% of all campaigns.

Other key findings from the 4th quarter analysis of Videology's platform in Canada include: 24 percent of cross-screen campaigns were run across PC & Mobile only, with an additional 7 percent coming from the combination of PC, Mobile & OTT together. PC-only campaigns grew from 59% to 67% in Q4.

Advertisers remained stable in their choice for creative length. The breakdown includes: approximately 50 percent of ads were 30-second spots, 47% were 15-second spots, 3% were 20-second spots. Less than 1% of ads fell into a different length category. Additional details and the full report, "Canada Video Market At-A-Glance Q4 2016," can be found at this link.

Videology (videologygroup.com) is a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising. By simplifying big data, we empower marketers and media companies to make smarter advertising decisions to fully harness the value of their audience across screens. Our math and science-based technology enables our customers to manage, measure and optimize digital video and TV advertising to achieve the best results in the converging media landscape. Videology, Inc., is a privately-held, venture-backed company, whose investors include Catalyst Investors, Comcast Ventures, NEA, Pinnacle Ventures, and Valhalla Partners. Videology is headquartered in New York, NY, with key offices in Baltimore, Austin, Toronto, London, Paris, Madrid, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and sales teams across North America.

