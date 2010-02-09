[February 13, 2017] New compact Ricoh devices bring affordability and simplicity to multiple business environments Tweet MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced new black and white multifunction printers (MFPs) and laser printers designed to empower users to produce quality output quickly and easily. Boasting a compact size, high print quality and a low total cost of ownership (TCO), the RICOH SP 377DNwX and RICOH SP 325DNw printers; and the RICOH SP 377SFNwX and RICOH SP 325SFNw MFPs are an economical solution that helps meet the unique document imaging and information sharing needs of small businesses and workgroups. The affordable RICOH SP 377 and RICOH SP 325 series provide excellent print quality and speed in a small footprint – benefits that appeal particularly to small businesses, small office/home office (SOHO) and other business environments. Able to fit conveniently on or under desks and counters, these A4 devices print 30 pages per minute (ppm) at up to 1,200 x 1,200 dpi resolution. Their powerful 360 MHz print controllers with 128 MB memory help to quickly process files, reducing lag time and driving increased productivity, while an Automatic Reversing Document Feeder (ARDF) streamlines copying, scanning and faxing of multipage originals. Along with impressive speed capabilities, the RICOH SP 377 and RICOH SP 325 series are remarkably cost effective. Both RICOH SP 377 models offer an unmatched cost pr page that is nearly fifty percent less than the competition on average. Additionally, their larger starter and replacement cartridges allow for a 6,400-page yield – more than double that of the closest competitor – giving users more uptime for sharing information and less time spent replacing consumables. For lower volume environments, both RICOH SP 325 models come at a low upfront cost making them a logical purchase for a small business or workgroup. These simple-setup devices are designed to let workers print easily from their own devices. A streamlined, straightforward operation panel executes common tasks, navigates easily, releases jobs simply and authenticates quickly - all with a few, short steps. Employees can print quickly and securely via WiFi Direct from many device types, including Mac OS. And, visitors can also print seamlessly and easily via near-field communication (NFC). "In modern, fast-paced business environments, workers expect to be able to quickly and easily print, copy or scan – the less steps, the better," said John Brophy, Vice President, Product Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "That's why the RICOH SP 377 and SP 325 series were designed with one major mandate: simplicity. We wanted to make sure that no matter who needs to print, or what device they need to print from, they can do so without delays. That helps keep businesses running smoothly."

These ENERGY STAR® certified devices are available at the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $195 for the RICOH SP 377DNwX; $365 for the RICOH SP 377SFNwX; $169 for the RICOH SP 325DNw and $305 for the RICOH SP 325SFNw. For details on Ricoh's full line of products, services and solutions, please visit www.ricoh-usa.com. Also, follow Ricoh on Twitter for additional content related to Ricoh's offerings. | About Ricoh | Ricoh is a global technology company that has been transforming the way people work for more than 80 years. Under its corporate tagline – imagine. change. – Ricoh continues to empower companies and individuals with services and technologies that inspire innovation, enhance sustainability and boost business growth. These include document management systems, IT services, production print solutions, visual communications systems, digital cameras, and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ending March 2016, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,209 billion yen (approx. 19.6 billion USD). For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com © 2017 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies. Contact: John Greco

