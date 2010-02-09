[February 13, 2017] New Platform for Applied Behavior Analysis Instruction Debuts, Aims To Streamline Therapy Tweet PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Guiding Technologies Corporation, announced today the official launch of GAINS™ (Guidance Assessment and Information System), the first haptic feedback guidance and assessment software program for providers of ABA-based instruction. It debuted this weekend at the CalABA conference in Anaheim, California. "We created GAINS to streamline the teaching process for instructors and clinicians," said Adrian Trevisan, President of Guiding Technologies. "We wanted to make instruction more efficient and hopefully improve outcomes. By entering data using haptic feedback and bone-conduction Bluetooth headset, instructors are able to really focus on the child while easily gathering granular information that allows them to identify trends in the child's learning. GAINS does away with the distraction of hand-written notes and the tedium of hand-drawn graphs." GAINS acts as a virtual assistat for instructors and clinicians, using a sophisticated data model and filtering agents to automatically track student progress and provide instructors with the appropriate next step. GAINS also supports instructor decision making outside of the actual session with the child by automatically updating the menu of the appropriate next activities. A robust reporting suite uses the granular data collected during therapy to generate a variety of reports. GAINS was beta tested at Bancroft, a leading regional nonprofit provider of programs and services for individuals with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities and those in need of neurological rehabilitation. This experience was invaluable for confirming the utility and functionality of GAINS in a real-world setting. About Guiding Technologies

Founded in 2013, Guiding Technologies is a Philadelphia-based startup translating four years of research into great societal benefit. GAINS™ is the first haptic feedback guidance and assessment software program designed exclusively for Applied Behavior Analysis instruction management. It modernizes the current nature of reporting and allows individuals with autism reach their full potential. For more information, please visit guidingtechnologies.com.

Contact: Jullieanne Cueto

215-460-4523

SOURCE Guiding Technologies

