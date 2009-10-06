[February 10, 2017] New Mobile Phone App Promises Enlightenment and Liberation from the Cycle of Rebirth Tweet MALDEN, Mass., Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past, achieving Enlightenment was possible only for people with access to the right teachers and books, but new technologies are making Enlightenment and the liberation from the cycle of rebirth more accessible through fun, interactive games that are available on any smart phone or mobile device. Ultimate Karma is an app that was designed to help all people of all religions and throughout the world to work toward Truth and Enlightenment. Buddha said, "Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of living." It doesn't matter what your religion is, devotion to the attainment of Enlightenment, strength of character, and the Truth requires regular practice and frequent study. All religions value Truth and the love of one's neighbor, but sometimes it can be difficult to find Truth and to love those who are hurting us. The Ultimate Karma app was designed to provide users with the opportunity to regularly practice interactive exercises to apply this common wisdom that will help the user develop strength of character and achieve Enlightenment. Explore the ten virtuous actions, the six paramitas, and the Sutras through educational games that are not only educational, but also fun. By completing the ap, users will be able to enter the Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss and lead a Bodhisattva Way of Life. Awaken to true reality of existence. Overcome ignorance, the cause of rebirth. To begin using Ultimate Karma, simply download the app to your smart phone or mobile device and start playing the games. It's appropriate for both kids and adults. Each game is designed to help users develop new life skills and apply these tools to real-life situations to achieve Enlightenment and then be liberated from the cycle of rebirth. Do an Enlightenment meditation for crossing to the other shore or practice mantras. Take refuge in the triple gem all via the app. Ultimate Karma was designed to help human beings to enter the Pure Land of Ultimate Bliss and lead a Bodhissatva Way of Life. Related Images

