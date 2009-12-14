[February 09, 2017] New Risk Radar® Enterprise (RRE) Version 5.0 Release with Valuable Word & PowerPoint Reporting Features Tweet VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Concepts (ProConceptsLLC.com) announced the release of Risk Radar® Enterprise (RRE) Version 5.0 with comprehensive and customizable Microsoft Word and Microsoft PowerPoint reporting and presentation features that greatly reduce intensive man hours previously required to create, manage and report on an organization's risk posture. Now capturing enterprise and project risk data and presenting it via RRE embedded customizable Word and PowerPoint features allows for greater visibility and real-time insight into critical strategic and operational activities—reducing risk and saving time and money for governmental and commercial organizations. Pro-Concepts' latest Risk Radar® Enterprise Version is a robust risk management solution that allows organizations to integrate, enhance and streamline their risk management program into their daily workflows. By pro-actively engaging all the organization's stakeholders, risk and opportunity awareness is improved and a risk-resistant organizational culture is cultivated. Version 5.0 includes User-defined enterprise and program-specific templates

Time-saving & dynamic PowerPoint presentations, including quad charts

Streamlined Microsoft Word risk management reporting capabilities

Access to 127 RRE Data Elements, RRE graphics, including a new "Plan versus Actual" chart

Suport for OMB A-123 ERM requirements, COSO framework, ISO 31000 & 9001, SEI CMMI

Support ISO9001-2015 Quality Management System requirements for Risk and Opportunity tracking

Updated features based on RRE User Community product requests Every day new challenges or threats (risks) can arise, causing organizations to refocus their activities to compensate. While refocusing, previously targeted high interest risks can be lost in the corporate noise due to the lack of real-time visibility. Risk Radar® Enterprise not only provides a real-time visible perspective, but more importantly, encourages risk awareness and remediation participation--from the corporate board to critical frontline workers. Risk Radar® Enterprise (RRE) Version 5.0 is the cost effective, intuitive and easy-to-implement solution to regulatory and certification requirements which require a clear demonstration of an organization's enterprise/program risk management.

For more information or a demonstration of the Risk Radar® Enterprise application, organizations may call (757) 637-0440 x 206 or email info@proconceptsllc.com. About Pro-Concepts LLC Pro-Concepts LLC is a Risk Management Consulting firm supporting government and commercial clients in a variety of industries. The company advances concepts in risk management and independent risk assessment. Pro-Concepts is a Service Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business and equal opportunity employer and is located at 580 Lynnhaven Parkway, Suite 202, Virginia Beach, VA 23452-7333. Contact: Shawn O'Rourke

(757) 637-0440 | ProConceptsLLC.com

Shawn.ORourke@proconceptsllc.com

