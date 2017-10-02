[February 09, 2017] New from Hobart: CLeN Conveyor Dishwasher Launches at 2017 NAFEM Show Tweet TROY, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobart will be launching the new CLeN-series dishwashers at the NAFEM Show in Orlando, Florida, February 9-11, 2017. Show attendees will be able to learn about the CLeN firsthand from product experts in booth #1459. The CLeN will also be featured in NAFEM's WHAT'S HOT! WHAT'S COOL!® product gallery. "Our mission is to help customers experience greater efficiency, reliability and cost savings with their dishwashing equipment," said Tim Peters, product line manager for Hobart. "As demand grows for 'green' benefits, increased cost savings, and simplified labor practices, the CLeN helps customers achieve those requirements through superior product innovation and performance." Hobart's CLeN Warewasher turns dishwashing into a science, using industry-leading technology to clean dishes and kitchen ware in less time and at a lower cost of operation. The CLeN Base, CLeN Energy Recovery and CLeN Advansys models offer a powerful new value to an already established performer in the market. The CLeN series delivers the following new features and benefits: Drain Water Energy Recovery (DWER) models provide up to 20 percent energy savings over the CLe series. DWER models capture the heat from exiting drain water and use it to heat the incoming cold water prior to being heated by the booster. Tis allows the machine to run on cold water, reducing hot water usage up to 90 percent. DWER models also temper the drain without the need for additional cold water, ensuring compliance with plumbing codes at a reduced cost.

Automatic Soil Removal (ASR) , available on CLeN Advansys models, actively pumps out food soil that was missed during pre-scrapping to an external basket. This keeps the wash water cleaner and for longer periods of time by reducing tank fills, saving money on chemicals, water and energy.

NSF rated "intelligent" configurable Pot & Pan Mode extends wash times for hard to clean ware at the push of a button, reducing or eliminating the need for pre-soaking.

extends wash times for hard to clean ware at the push of a button, reducing or eliminating the need for pre-soaking. Programmable De-Lime Alert, based on the customer's water hardness, reduces unnecessary de-liming, saving money on chemicals and extending the life and durability of your machine. To learn more about Hobart and the CLeN dishwasher, please visit www.hobartcorp.com. About Hobart

