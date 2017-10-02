[February 09, 2017] New T12HP Torque Transducer Ensures Highly Precise Results Over the Entire Measurement Range Tweet HBM, Inc. (www.hbm.com), introduces the new T12HP digital torque transducer. The T12HP supports dynamic measurements in the test stand and provides unprecedented precision, particularly in terms of temperature stability. Temperature influences have virtually no impact on the measurement result, due to a TC0 value of 0.005%/10K. In addition, the resulting FlexRange™ function provided by the T12HP allows users to take a closer look at any partial range of the full nominal (rated) measurement range. The T12HP, therefore, meets the market requirements for increasingly flexible and efficient test cycles; for example, in the development of ever more energy-efficient motors. Due to the T12HP's integrated and unparalleled high basic accuracy and the resulting FlexRange™ function, users can run more detailed analyses in any partial range from the full measurement range-as if looking through a magnifying glass. Unlike other technologies used in the market ("Dual Range"), different measurement tasks can be performed using a single characteristic curve. Switching to a second measurement range is a thing of the past with T12HP. Moreover, test bench setup times are reduced, and besides, utilization as well as the number of tests can be increased. Easy integration with a variety of test stand concepts CAN, PROFIBUS, EtherCAT, and PROFINET interfaces ensure easy integration of the T12HP torque transducer with different test stand concepts. The T12HP measurement flange is installed directly in the drivetrain nd is, therefore, maintenance free. The transducer is available with different nominal (rated) torques, ranging from 100 Nm to 10 kNm. HBM's new flagship range of torque products The T12HP digital torque transducer is the successor of the "T12" model that was introduced 11 years ago and takes over its role as HBM's flagship product range of torque sensors ("HBM smarttorque"). As the first company to provide a measuring flange and fully digital torque sensors, HBM has continuously strived to achieve higher levels of innovation in torque measurement for decades So that users benefit from meaningful data for further improvement in drives.

For more information, visit www.hbm.com/academy or contact HBM at: HBM, Inc.

19 Bartlett Street

Marlborough, MA 01752

Tel: 800-578-4260

Fax: 508-485-7480

Sales Email: info@usa.hbm.com

Support Email: support@usa.hbm.com

Website: http://www.hbm.com Click here for high resolution image. About HBM, Inc. For more than 60 years, the name HBM stands for reliability, precision and innovation all over the world. HBM offers products and services for an extensive range of measurement applications in many industries. Users worldwide rely on the perfectly matched components of the measurement chain that guarantees maximum accuracy of measurement results and enables optimization of the complete product life cycle, from the development through the testing stages, as well as in manufacturing and production. Their product range covers sensors, transducers, gauges, amplifiers and data acquisition systems as well as software for structural durability investigations, tests and analysis. The potential fields of application can be found in every branch of engineering in both virtual and physical test and measurement. HBM has 27 subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, America and Asia. HBM also has representatives in another 40 countries around the world. In addition to headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, other HBM production facilities are located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Suzhou, China. HBM:Public View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170209005861/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]