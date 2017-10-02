|
|[February 09, 2017]
|
New T12HP Torque Transducer Ensures Highly Precise Results Over the Entire Measurement Range
HBM, Inc. (www.hbm.com),
introduces the new T12HP digital torque transducer. The T12HP supports
dynamic measurements in the test stand and provides unprecedented
precision, particularly in terms of temperature stability. Temperature
influences have virtually no impact on the measurement result, due to a
TC0 value of 0.005%/10K. In addition, the resulting FlexRange™ function
provided by the T12HP allows users to take a closer look at any partial
range of the full nominal (rated) measurement range.
The T12HP, therefore, meets the market requirements for increasingly
flexible and efficient test cycles; for example, in the development of
ever more energy-efficient motors. Due to the T12HP's integrated and
unparalleled high basic accuracy and the resulting FlexRange™ function,
users can run more detailed analyses in any partial range from the full
measurement range-as if looking through a magnifying glass. Unlike other
technologies used in the market ("Dual Range"), different measurement
tasks can be performed using a single characteristic curve. Switching to
a second measurement range is a thing of the past with T12HP. Moreover,
test bench setup times are reduced, and besides, utilization as well as
the number of tests can be increased.
Easy integration with a variety of test stand concepts
CAN, PROFIBUS, EtherCAT, and PROFINET interfaces ensure easy integration
of the T12HP torque transducer with different test stand concepts. The
T12HP measurement flange is installed directly in the drivetrain nd is,
therefore, maintenance free. The transducer is available with different
nominal (rated) torques, ranging from 100 Nm to 10 kNm.
HBM's new flagship range of torque products
The T12HP digital torque transducer is the successor of the "T12" model
that was introduced 11 years ago and takes over its role as HBM's
flagship product range of torque sensors ("HBM smarttorque"). As the
first company to provide a measuring flange and fully digital torque
sensors, HBM has continuously strived to achieve higher levels of
innovation in torque measurement for decades So that users benefit from
meaningful data for further improvement in drives.
For more information, visit www.hbm.com/academy
or contact HBM at:
HBM, Inc.
19 Bartlett Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
Tel:
800-578-4260
Fax: 508-485-7480
Sales Email: info@usa.hbm.com
Support
Email: support@usa.hbm.com
Website:
http://www.hbm.com
Click here
for high resolution image.
About HBM, Inc.
For more than 60 years, the name HBM stands for reliability, precision
and innovation all over the world. HBM offers products and services for
an extensive range of measurement applications in many industries. Users
worldwide rely on the perfectly matched components of the measurement
chain that guarantees maximum accuracy of measurement results and
enables optimization of the complete product life cycle, from the
development through the testing stages, as well as in manufacturing and
production. Their product range covers sensors, transducers, gauges,
amplifiers and data acquisition systems as well as software for
structural durability investigations, tests and analysis. The potential
fields of application can be found in every branch of engineering in
both virtual and physical test and measurement.
HBM has 27 subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, America and Asia.
HBM also has representatives in another 40 countries around the world.
In addition to headquarters in Darmstadt, Germany, other HBM production
facilities are located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Suzhou, China.
HBM:Public
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170209005861/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]