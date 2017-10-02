[February 09, 2017] New Brand and Website Launched for PharmaTouch Tweet CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its evolution into a technology solution provider for the pharma, biotech, healthcare, and animal sciences industries, PharmaTouch has restructured its brand, launching a new website at www.pharmatouch.com. Click-to-Tweet: https://ctt.ec/gt1pU Ellen Derrico, Executive VP in charge of marketing at PharmaTouch says the brand and website "capture the new focus of PharmaTouch as a customer-first technology solution provider serving speaker bureau agencies and other companies in the pharma, biotech, device manufacturing, healthcare, and animal science industries." As reflected in the website, the new brand focuses on a range of new offerings based on the PharmaTouch CoreTouch Cloud Platform. This platform is sofware-as-a-service offering that includes sophisticated tools for business object modeling and process management. Solutions built on it help companies meet complex compliant business requirements through automation that frees up valuable time to focus on value-added activities such as customer service and innovation. Solutions built on top of the PharmaTouch CoreTouch Cloud Platform include: PharmaTouch Speaker Bureau management system – a full-scale enterprise-grade solution for speaker bureau providers to document and track meeting activities

– a full-scale enterprise-grade solution for speaker bureau providers to document and track meeting activities PharmaTouch HCP Screening Portal – a self-service cloud solution to automate activities for screening doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other medical professionals

– a self-service cloud solution to automate activities for screening doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other medical professionals PharmaTouch Automated ETL and Integration solution – a powerful engine for robust one-way and multi-directional integrations across systems to orchestrate data exchange and workflows

– a powerful engine for robust one-way and multi-directional integrations across systems to orchestrate data exchange and workflows PharmaTouch Compliant Training solution – a cloud-based portal that uses gamification and other innovative approaches to teach compliance to employees throughout the organization "The new PharmaTouch brand and the design of our new website grows out of our commitment to serve our customer better," says Russ West, President of PharmaTouch. "Our new solution offerings built on the PharmaTouch CoreTouch Cloud Platform help us extend our customer-first focus to help companies meet their business needs more efficiently through automation. This is what PharmaTouch is all about."

General Inquiries:

+1 484 490 6097

info@pharmatouch.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-brand-and-website-launched-for-pharmatouch-300404452.html SOURCE PharmaTouch

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]