[February 09, 2017] New SimCorp Journal article explores increased focus on Data Lineage Tweet NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry has released an article by Olivier Kenji Mathurin, Head of Strategic Research at AIM Software titled, "Data Lineage: Where did this data come from?" The article discusses the challenges asset managers are likely to face in the coming years around managing data lineage and handling increasing requests from regulators and client auditors. It concludes by exploring best practices that can be adopted now to make decisive progress and build a culture of trust in data. Read the article and to learn about: Why buy-side firms (and regulators) increasingly focus on data lineage

How data lineage concretely impacts buy-side firms

Why firms must combine multiple approaches to improve the status-quo

What best practices can be leveraged to start building a culture of trust in your data "Regulation will continue to change, analytic requirements will evolve and business activities will advance to handle more complex products," said Olivier Kenji Mathurin, Head of Strategic Research at AIM Software. "The only way firms can prepare for this constant change is to strategically design and plan for a consistent way to manage data flows, enforce data governance standards, and make the lineage information actionable to the rest of the organization." This articles come on the heels of Iast month's piece by InvestTech Systems Consulting on data management which discusses how establishing an effective EDM strategy is key to navigating today's complexities of EDM technology and exploding data demands. Since its launch in 2009, SimCorp's Journal of Applied IT in Investment Management has come to be recognized as a primary source of information about new ideas and trends in the industry, offering guidance as to how investment managers successfully tackle current and future challenges from an IT perspective. Recent contributors include Jeremy Hurwitz and Brian Lollar of InvestTech Systems Consulting, Tom Secaur of Citisoft Group and Alex Birkin of EY. To read this article and other industry thought leadership pieces featured in The Journal of Applied IT in Investment Management, please click here.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Erica Fidel, SimCorp North America, efl@simcorp.com, +1 212 994 9453

Anders Crillesen, SimCorp Corporate Communications, +45 3544 6474 About AIM Software

AIM Software is the fastest growing, award-winning provider of Enterprise Data Management (EDM) solutions to the financial services industry. It serves over 100 investment managers, asset managers, private banks, custodian, asset servicing, and insurance companies in 17 countries with a suite of best-in-class applications, GAIN. AIM Software is the only vendor to offer a living suite of packaged business applications combined with a modern data management platform – GAIN. The applications are packaged sets of functions improving specific business processes, and evolving through the input of an active, engaged client community. About SimCorp

SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as an ASP solution, its core system, SimCorp Dimension, supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests more than 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.

