|[February 08, 2017]
New Study Reveals Rise of Threat Hunting to Combat Wave of Cybersecurity Threats
Crowd Research Partners today released the results of a comprehensive
research study on cyber threat hunting produced in partnership with
leading cybersecurity vendors Cybereason,
DomainTools,
Infocyte,
Javelin
Networks, LightCyber,
Sqrrl
and Tenable.
The 2017
Threat Hunting Report reveals critical insights into the new
practice of cyber threat hunting as an emerging line of defense to
combat advanced cybersecurity threats.
Based on a comprehensive survey of cybersecurity professionals in the
350,000 member Information Security Community on LinkedIn (News - Alert), the research
report reveals that cyber threats are rising dramatically and that
deployment of sophisticated threat hunting platforms and methods in
security operation centers (SOCs) can significantly improve detection
rates, and accelerate the time spent to detect, investigate and
remediate these threats.
"Following the unprecedented wave of cybersecurity attacks, threat
hunting is emerging as a new line of defense and the latest innovation
for security operations centers to combat advanced security threats,"
said Holger Schulze, founder of the 350,000-member Information Security
Community on LinkedIn. "By pairing human intelligence with
next-generation threat hunting platforms, SOC teams are now empowered to
proactively identify and resolve threats faster and more reliably."
Key threat hunting trends revealed in the study include:
-
Threats are increasing 2x - Over 80% of respondents say threats
have at least doubled in the past year. Based on this current trend,
the number of advanced and emerging threats will continue to outpace
the capabilities and staffing of organizations to handle those threats.
-
Resource limits prevent better threat management - Detection of
advanced threats and the inability of organizations to find expert
security staff to assist with threat mitigation are the top two
challenges security operations centers are facing.
-
SOCs not well equipped - Confidence in organizations' ability
to uncover advanced threats is low. For example, many data breaches
still have an average dwell time of 5 months.
-
Threat hunting delivers strong benefits - The main benefits of
threat hunting platforms include improved detection of advanced
threats, creating new ways of finding threats, and reducing
investigation time. Threat hunting platforms can cut in half the time
spent to detect a threat, and improve the average time to investigate
and address a threat by 42%.
Download the complete 2017 Threat Hunting Report here.
