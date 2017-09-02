[February 08, 2017] New Study Reveals Rise of Threat Hunting to Combat Wave of Cybersecurity Threats Tweet Crowd Research Partners today released the results of a comprehensive research study on cyber threat hunting produced in partnership with leading cybersecurity vendors Cybereason, DomainTools, Infocyte, Javelin Networks, LightCyber, Sqrrl and Tenable. The 2017 Threat Hunting Report reveals critical insights into the new practice of cyber threat hunting as an emerging line of defense to combat advanced cybersecurity threats. Based on a comprehensive survey of cybersecurity professionals in the 350,000 member Information Security Community on LinkedIn (News - Alert) , the research report reveals that cyber threats are rising dramatically and that deployment of sophisticated threat hunting platforms and methods in security operation centers (SOCs) can significantly improve detection rates, and accelerate the time spent to detect, investigate and remediate these threats. "Following the unprecedented wave of cybersecurity attacks, threat hunting is emerging as a new line of defense and the latest innovation for security operations centers to combat advanced security threats," said Holger Schulze, founder of the 350,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn. "By pairing human intelligence with next-generation threat hunting platforms, SOC teams are now empowered to proactively identify and resolve threats faster and more reliably."

Key threat hunting trends revealed in the study include: Threats are increasing 2x - Over 80% of respondents say threats have at least doubled in the past year. Based on this current trend, the number of advanced and emerging threats will continue to outpace the capabilities and staffing of organizations to handle those threats.

- Over 80% of respondents say threats have at least doubled in the past year. Based on this current trend, the number of advanced and emerging threats will continue to outpace the capabilities and staffing of organizations to handle those threats. Resource limits prevent better threat management - Detection of advanced threats and the inability of organizations to find expert security staff to assist with threat mitigation are the top two challenges security operations centers are facing.

- Detection of advanced threats and the inability of organizations to find expert security staff to assist with threat mitigation are the top two challenges security operations centers are facing. SOCs not well equipped - Confidence in organizations' ability to uncover advanced threats is low. For example, many data breaches still have an average dwell time of 5 months.

- Confidence in organizations' ability to uncover advanced threats is low. For example, many data breaches still have an average dwell time of 5 months. Threat hunting delivers strong benefits - The main benefits of threat hunting platforms include improved detection of advanced threats, creating new ways of finding threats, and reducing investigation time. Threat hunting platforms can cut in half the time spent to detect a threat, and improve the average time to investigate and address a threat by 42%. Download the complete 2017 Threat Hunting Report here. About Crowd Research Partners Crowd Research Partners creates fact-based thought leadership content that delivers market insight and unique benchmarks for today's professionals to inform and guide their business planning, best practices, and buying decisions. Leverage the wisdom of the crowd with unique, peer-sourced research content that resonates with today's business professionals. Visit us at http://www.crowdresearchpartners.com View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208005761/en/

