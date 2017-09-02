[February 08, 2017] New IDTechEx Report Reveals Much Larger Drone Opportunity Tweet BOSTON, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Just when many investors are running for the exit, having burnt their fingers with toy drones and the like, IDTechEx reveals a much bigger picture with considerable potential for the level-headed. The new IDTechEx report, Electric UAV Drones: Autonomous, Energy Independent 2017-2027 invites us to consider the trends to larger drones increasingly with autonomy of navigation, task and energy. (Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140310/673848)

Drones are overcoming problems of direct human involvement in dirty, dangerous, boring, slow and imprecise operations that need to be done better and they will even be used for currently impossible tasks. IDTechEx forecasted the price collapse of toy versions but we reveal the huge opportunities in specialist hardware and most software and services elsewhere. Electric UAV Drones: Autonomous, Energy Independent 2017-2027 is an excitin read because it contains so much that is rarely or never reported elsewhere. The report presents forecasts and roadmaps involving over 400 players with the most significant work identified using a profusion of images. There is an executive summary with the technology and evolving uses crisply explained followed by comparison of players, market forecasts and roadmaps. The market forecasts are for six drone categories and encompass numbers, prices and market values. Forecasts by others are presented for comparison. Because IDTechEx has carried out deep research on allied subjects such as autonomous, energy independent and electric vehicles in general and new sensor technology, this report benchmarks relevant things going on outside the drone business. It avoids the tunnel vision of other commentators. Learn where there are better alternatives for some drone applications but huge opportunities for others soon to be trialled. How will we get the necessary ultra-efficient powertrains? What is the route to new regeneration creating on-board electricity instead of wasted heat and movement? How do we make viable the new forms of energy harvesting of ambient energy such as sun and wind? It is all here. The report ends with examples of insightful interviews recently carried out across the world.

Read more about this new report at http://www.IDTechEx.com/drones and learn more about IDTechEx here. IDTechEx provides companies with tools that can assist them in making essential strategic decisions in emerging technologies. IDTechEx offers research reports, subscriptions, consultancy, introductory services and events. Contact:

Alison Lewis

Marketing Manager, Reports

a.lewis@IDTechEx.com

http://www.IDTechEx.com

twitter.com/IDTechEx

UK: +44-(0)1223-810290

SOURCE IDTechEx

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]