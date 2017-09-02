|
|[February 08, 2017]
|
New Report from Eaze Shows Record Legal Marijuana Use in California
Following decades of stigmatization and prohibition, a new data report
titled, Eaze
Insights: State of Cannabis 2016, reveals that Californians are
increasingly comfortable with marijuana use and are embracing its
benefits. The new report released today by Eaze,
the fastest growing marijuana technology company, draws insights from
the user behavior of more than 250,000 patients across the state of
California utilizing the platform. The report also includes survey
responses from 5,000 Californians.
Key findings include:
-
Usage doubled over last year: In 2016, medical marijuana was
ordered via the Eaze platform every 30 seconds, twice as often as in
2015.
-
Vaporizers on the rise: In 2015, fewer than 5 percent of orders
contained a vape cartridge. In 2016, that number increased to 20
percent, meaning 1 in 5 deliveries contains a vaping product.
Meanwhile, traditional flower (drid marijuana plant) sales dropped
from 80 percent to below 50 percent for the first time.
-
Baby Boomers and women driving interest: Marijuana usage by
Baby Boomers is up 25 percent from 2015. They also spent $185 a month
on marijuana, more than any other age group. Marijuana use by women in
all age groups, meanwhile, grew by 30 percent.
-
Marijuana is the new glass of wine: Orders spiked nightly
around 7 p.m. - about the time many typically open a bottle of wine -
and more than 75 percent of people surveyed said that using marijuana
has caused them to reduce their alcohol consumption.
-
An alternative to addictive painkillers: Opioids have been a
common method for pain management over the years, but the harmful side
effects have people looking for alternative medicine. Out of consumers
who've used opioids for pain management, 98% reported using less
thanks to marijuana.
"These data points all point to the same thing: the normalization and
mainstream acceptance of marijuana use," said Jim Patterson, CEO of
Eaze. "Americans are increasingly educated about the benefits of
marijuana use, and as the industry continues to grow up and offer
professional, easy-to-understand products, we expect that to continue.
In 2017, we'll see the rise of products that are low barrier to entry,
low dose, and designed to be used occasionally by professional, working
people."
This report is just one example of how Eaze uses its platform to uncover
unique insights and help educate and inform the entire cannabis
ecosystem. As the largest and most funded technology company in the
medical cannabis industry, Eaze has access to an unprecedented amount of
data. Eaze leverages that data to generate insights on patient
demographics, preferences and behaviors that drive the industry forward.
Other insights from the report include most popular marijuana strains,
trends in different cities across the state and the impact marijuana use
has had on lowering opioid and alcohol use. The full report can be found here.
ABOUT EAZE
Eaze,
the leading marijuana technology company, helps hundreds of thousands of
cannabis consumers access cannabis more easily, quickly and
professionally. The company's leading technology connects patients to
dispensaries for cannabis deliveries, which take less than 20 minutes on
average. Through its EazeMD
service, the company also connects patients to board certified doctors
for online consultations. Given its scale, Eaze has access to
unprecedented data regarding cannabis market trends and consumer
preferences, which it provides to the entire ecosystem to help elevate
the industry via Eaze Insights. Eaze was founded in 2014 and is active
in more than 100 markets throughout California. Learn more at https://www.eaze.com.
