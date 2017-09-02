[February 08, 2017] New VIPRE® Partner Program Increases Reseller Profits, Secures Their Clients with Top-Rated Endpoint Security Tweet CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE® has launched a new tiered partner program that makes it easier—and more profitable—for reseller partners to sell its top-rated VIPRE endpoint security solution. The VIPRE Partner Program empowers resellers through a valuable array of tools, resources and benefits designed to maximize profitability and customers' protection. Benefits of this all-new program include: Higher Margins. Discount rates begin at 25% for all partners and can reach 50% for qualified deals registered through the program

Discount rates begin at 25% for all partners and can reach 50% for qualified deals registered through the program Dedicated Channel Team. New strategic account managers are part of a restructured channel sales strategy that was developed to provide more support to partners of all levels

New strategic account managers are part of a restructured channel sales strategy that was developed to provide more support to partners of all levels Enhanced Partner Tools. Partners can transform their business through access to market development funds, quarterly rebates, marketing collateral, sales training, lead generation, pre-sales support, dedicated partner portal access and more

Partners can transform their business through access to market development funds, quarterly rebates, marketing collateral, sales training, lead generation, pre-sales support, dedicated partner portal access and more Advanced Ransomware Prevention. VIPRE helps partners secure their clients against today's #1 threat. It uses the world's most sophisticated anti-malware technologies, cutting-edge machine learning, one of the largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring to help prevent ransomware .

VIPRE helps partners secure their clients against today's #1 threat. It uses the world's most sophisticated anti-malware technologies, cutting-edge machine learning, one of the largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring to help prevent ransomware Professional Services Resources. Support engineers from VIPRE Professional Services can guide partners and their clients through product installation, upgrades and add-ons "We've matched the industry's highest-rated endpoint security solution with one of the channel's most aggressive discount strategies and profit-accelerating programs to give our partners a trmendous advantage in the market," said Jason Greenwood, Chief Revenue Officer at ThreatTrack, developer of VIPRE. "Businesses of all sizes are investing in endpoint security and VIPRE offers an unmatched combination of anti-malware and ransomware protection with the tools and programs that partners need to be more successful." With three tiers of benefits available (Authorized, Certified and Expert), the VIPRE Partner Program gives resellers of all sizes everything necessary to quickly capitalize on the high-growth, high-demand endpoint security market, with the opportunity to realize additional value as their VIPRE business grows.

Authorized partners qualify for VIPRE Partner Toolkit access, which includes a dedicated partner portal, self-serve VIPRE-branded marketing collateral, partner newsletters, and a deal registration profit multiplier to add an incremental 25% margin on qualified leads. Certified level benefits are attained by selling a minimum of $20,000 in VIPRE solutions annually, and include a quarterly business review, strategic account manager, pre-sales engineering support, quarterly rebate and more. Partners selling more than $100,000 annually qualify for VIPRE's Expert tier, which delivers customized collateral material, including turnkey marketing campaigns to help build successful lead generation programs and accelerate growth.

Recognized as the top endpoint security solution in 2016, VIPRE consistently scores 100% block rates and zero false positives in AV-Comparatives Real-World Protection Tests. For more information on VIPRE or the VIPRE Partner Program, click here or send email to Partners@ThreatTrack.com. About VIPRE

VIPRE is the highest-rated, award-winning internet security product for home users and businesses. It is powered by the world's most sophisticated security technologies that protect millions of users from today's top online threats, including ransomware, Zero-days and other malware that easily evades traditional antivirus. Backed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence, one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring, VIPRE deploys in minutes to deliver unmatched protection without slowing down PCs. All VIPRE customers receive free U.S.-based technical support. To learn more, visit www.VIPREAntivirus.com and try it free for 30 days. VIPRE is a product of ThreatTrack Security, Inc., a cybersecurity solutions developer backed by Insight Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.ThreatTrack.com. Disclaimer

