[February 08, 2017] New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences Tweet Digital Intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentations. Lew Cirne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Sachleben, Chief Financial Officer, will present at: Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco, CA (News - Alert) on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 6:20 p.m. ET or 3:20 p.m. PT.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. ET or 4:00 p.m. PT. In addition, Mark Sachleben and Jonathan Parker, Sr. Director Strategic Finance & Investor Relations, will present at: JMP Securities (News - Alert) Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. ET or 3:00 p.m. PT. Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location. About New Relic New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics with more than 14,000 paid business accounts. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business results. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences. Learn more at newrelic.com.

