New Free Guide to Controllers for Small Assembly Robots

DENSO Robotics has announced a new free guide, "Small Assembly Robots: Evaluating Controllers."

"A robot controller plays a critical role in programming and operating the robot, as well as communicating back and forth with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)," said Peter Cavallo, robotics sales manager, DNSO Products & Services Americas, Inc. "Understanding controller features is therefore indispensable in making an intelligent buying decision."

The six-page guide answers this need by providing essential facts and information about controllers for small assembly robots, which are used in traditional manufacturing sectors, as well as in advanced-technology applications in the medical, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

DENSO is the world's largest manufacturer - and user - of small assembly robots, employing over 17,000 of its robots in its own facilities. Over 77,000 additional DENSO robots are used by other companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.densorobotics.com. DENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics, information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions, and employs more than 150,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016, totaled US$40.2 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. In North America, DENSO employs more than 22,000 people at 30 consolidated companies and affiliates, including 25 manufacturing facilities. In the U.S. alone, DENSO employs more than 14,000 people. DENSO's North American consolidated sales totaled US$9.9 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005383/en/

