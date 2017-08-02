|
|[February 07, 2017]
|
New Free Guide to Controllers for Small Assembly Robots
DENSO
Robotics has announced a new free guide, "Small Assembly Robots:
Evaluating Controllers."
"A robot controller plays a critical role in programming and operating
the robot, as well as communicating back and forth with the Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT)," said Peter Cavallo, robotics sales manager,
DNSO Products & Services Americas, Inc. "Understanding controller
features is therefore indispensable in making an intelligent buying
decision."
The six-page guide answers this need by providing essential facts and
information about controllers for small assembly robots, which are used
in traditional manufacturing sectors, as well as in advanced-technology
applications in the medical, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.
The guide is available as a free download from the DENSO Robotics
website at www.densorobotics.com/download/wp/4
(207 KB).
DENSO is the world's largest manufacturer - and user - of small assembly
robots, employing over 17,000 of its robots in its own facilities. Over
77,000 additional DENSO robots are used by other companies worldwide.
For more information, visit www.densorobotics.com.
DENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is
a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and
components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics,
information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major
carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and
affiliates in 38 countries and regions, and employs more than 150,000
people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31,
2016, totaled US$40.2 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8 percent
of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO
common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges.
In North America, DENSO employs more than 22,000 people at 30
consolidated companies and affiliates, including 25 manufacturing
facilities. In the U.S. alone, DENSO employs more than 14,000 people.
DENSO's North American consolidated sales totaled US$9.9 billion for the
fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.
