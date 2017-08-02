|
|[February 07, 2017]
|
New Research Demonstrates Participation in Coaching Moves the Needle
HealthFitness recently conducted research
on wellness program participation and found that technology, although
crucially important, is only one piece of the puzzle. Participants are
seeking a highly personalized experience. And programs that can offer
this personalized experience, along with innovative technology, can
attract and keep participants active in the wellness program.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207006047/en/
The research demonstrated that among clients, health coaching offers
measurable costs savings, health behavior improvement, risk reduction
and very high satisfaction as direct results of creating a uniquely
personalized experience for participants.
Health coaching presents more opportunities for cost savings
When
considering how various components of wellness programs impact medical
and pharmacy costs, research demonstrated that, based on the analysis of
HealthFitness clients, the 70:30 rule applies to coaching:
-
Overall, 30% of HealthFitness client participants enroll in coaching
-
70% of cost savings come from coaching participants
HealthFitness clients whose wellness program participants worked with
coaches recognized the incremental 6.1% of cost savings:
-
$586 - Average savings per year for coaching participants, or 1.3% of
medical costs
-
$261 - Average savings per year for non-coached participants, or 5.2%
of medical costs
Coached participants experience greater health impact compared to
non-coached wellness program participants
Analysis of
HealthFitness clients found coached participants:
-
On average, gained 70% less weight (.24 lbs. for the coached
participant compared to .80 lbs. for non-coached participants). That's
over half a pound per year!
-
Among 123,798 total program participants studied as part of our
research, nearly 20% (24,472 participants) worked with coaches and on
average lost approximately 8 lbs. when also adding whole grains, fruit
and vegetables to their diet, participating in strength training and
also taking part in the Colorful ChoicesTM six-week
challenge, which helps participants make produce a part of their daily
diet.
Clients' program participants are satisfied with coaches
According
to a recent client survey, participants value the combination of the
experienced, passionate coaches and technological resources
HealthFitness provides.
-
93% are satisfied with their health coach
-
90% reach their health goals
-
91% are satisfied with resources, information and tools available
online
-
84% report improved productivity after working with their health coach
"When considering how to bring personalization to your wellness program,
it's important to think of how best to match the program with the
people," says Cherie Buraglio, HealthFitness senior director, product
management. "A program is comprised of all the different activities,
resources, devices, apps and challenges; actions participants take that
are part of a wellness program. But it's the people- especially our
coaches-who bring the program to life and provide participants with a
personalized experience."
Coaching participation measurably impacts healthy behaviors
This
personalized approach to wellness, made possible through coaches, is
leading to measurable changes in participants' healthy behaviors. A new
study demonstrates that participants enrolled via live session stayed in
the program longer, had more coaching sessions and, as a result, were
more successful in building healthy, sustainable habits.
To learn more about the impact of coaching on healthy behaviors, read
Cherie Buraglio's recent blog post.
About HealthFitness
HealthFitness, a Trustmark company, is
an award-winning, URAC and NCQA-accredited provider of health
management, corporate fitness and condition management solutions. With
more than 40 years of experience, HealthFitness is a proven leader and
partner for infusing a culture of health. We maximize client results
through personalized interaction and a science-based approach to on-site
program management, engagement and prevention. Parent company Trustmark
provides a full spectrum of employee benefits to improve well-being
through better health and greater financial security. For more
information on HealthFitness, visit www.healthfitness.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207006047/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]