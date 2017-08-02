[February 07, 2017] New Eastbridge study finds employers looking for benefit and enrollment technology providers that deliver key services. Tweet Brokers and employers alike are looking for more and varied options for benefits enrollment, education, and administrative expertise and assistance amidst a volatile and changing workforce and legislative environment. Those carriers that do not-or cannot-deliver may be putting their business at risk, not to mention wasting the time and effort taken to sell the case in the first place. To remain competitive, carriers must step up and meet a host of new demands, particularly for technology platforms, that provide both benefit administration and enrollment. This means not only using their own technology, but also partnering with a technology provider that can deliver these important services. The Enrollment and Benefit Administration Platform Providers: A Marketplace Review Spotlight™ Report examines the technology platforms of 14 leading provider and presents side-by-side comparative data on key capabilities and processes for those profiled. This includes general provider information (e.g.: distribution system; platform technology; source and basis of payment for services provided; customer and technical support provided; products supported; onboarding timeframe, process and training; pricing support); enrollment capabilities; private exchange capabilities and support; benefit administration capabilities; and differentiators, challenges and future trends in the benefits administration area. The data presented in the report is based on primary research supplied by the providers and/or from secondary sources (i.e., information available on the provider's website, printed brochures, etc.). Carriers interested in interfacing with a third party and/or offering this service to their brokers can use this information to evaluate the available capabilities. The report is now available for sale for $2,500. For more information or to order, call today at (860) 676-9633 or email Eastbridge at info@eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005125/en/

