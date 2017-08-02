|
|[February 07, 2017]
|
New Eastbridge study finds employers looking for benefit and enrollment technology providers that deliver key services.
Brokers and employers alike are looking for more and varied options for
benefits enrollment, education, and administrative expertise and
assistance amidst a volatile and changing workforce and legislative
environment. Those carriers that do not-or cannot-deliver may be putting
their business at risk, not to mention wasting the time and effort taken
to sell the case in the first place. To remain competitive, carriers
must step up and meet a host of new demands, particularly for technology
platforms, that provide both benefit administration and enrollment. This
means not only using their own technology, but also partnering with a
technology provider that can deliver these important services.
The Enrollment and Benefit Administration Platform Providers:
A Marketplace Review Spotlight™ Report examines the technology
platforms of 14 leading provider and presents side-by-side comparative
data on key capabilities and processes for those profiled. This includes
general provider information (e.g.: distribution system; platform
technology; source and basis of payment for services provided; customer
and technical support provided; products supported; onboarding
timeframe, process and training; pricing support); enrollment
capabilities; private exchange capabilities and support; benefit
administration capabilities; and differentiators, challenges and future
trends in the benefits administration area.
The data presented in the report is based on primary research supplied
by the providers and/or from secondary sources (i.e., information
available on the provider's website, printed brochures, etc.). Carriers
interested in interfacing with a third party and/or offering this
service to their brokers can use this information to evaluate the
available capabilities.
The report is now available for sale for $2,500. For more information or
to order, call today at (860) 676-9633 or email Eastbridge at info@eastbridge.com.
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm
serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United
States and Canada.
