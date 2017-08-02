[February 07, 2017] New Canon Deep Matte Media Offers New Possibilities for Photo Labs and Professional Photographers Tweet MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to expand its offerings to create new business opportunities for customers, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced that the new Deep Matte single-sided media is now available for the DreamLabo 5000 inkjet production photo printer, offering customers an additional option for their high-quality photo output. Canon's Deep Matte single-sided media features a smooth and glossless texture that accentuates the vivid shades, contrasting colors and high-quality image of the Dreamlabo 5000 printer's superb output. Deep Matte media can be ideal for a variety of applications, including single prints, and with its outstanding creasing ability, the paper lends itself well to premium flush mount albums. Attendees at the WPPI Wedding & Portrait Photography Conference and Expo, held from February 7 to February 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, are encouraged to visit the Canon booth (#405) to be among the first to see samples printed on Deep Matte media firsthand. Also present at WPPI will be Bay Photo Lab, who last year announced that they had added the Dreamlabo 5000 to their printing fleet; marking the first such installation on the west coast of the United States. Located outside of Santa Cruz, California, Bay Photo Lab sought to upgrade its printing capabilities to help met the growing needs of their core customers, most notably professional photographers. With its ability to print accurate and vibrant colors at 2400 dpi, the DreamLabo 5000 was a perfect fit for Bay Photo Lab due to its flexibility and color consistency. At WPPI, Bay Photo Lab will be displaying prints and photo albums from their shop printed on Deep Matte media in their booth. "Much like Canon, our company continually strives to bring great new products to our customers using innovative technology," said Larry Abitbol, president of Bay Photo Lab. "We have always explored many different ways to expand our product line, which the addition of the DreamLabo 5000 printer will help us do. I hope that those attending WPPI will take the opportunity to visit us in the Canon booth to see the quality of our output from the DreamLabo 5000 printer up close." To learn more about the Dreamlabo 5000 printer, please click here. For more information on Canon media, visit www.usa.canon.com.

