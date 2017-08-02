|
New Cree LEDs Power the Next Generation of High Definition Indoor Video Screens
Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) announces the C1010 LED, a breakthrough
three-in-one RGB Surface Mount Device (SMD) LED that enables display
manufacturers to create state-of-the-art video displays that are sharper
and more dynamic than previously possible. Featuring the best far field
pattern matching and the lowest power consumption in its class, the new
LED delivers 40 percent better contrast ratio and a longer lifetime than
competing LEDs. The C1010 is the only high density display LED with zero
cross talk between pixels, eliminating the need for louvers that add
cost and weight to displays.
"Cree is again leading with game-changing innovation that will enable
president and general manager for Cree LEDs. "The robust C1010 opens up
president and general manager for Cree LEDs. "The robust C1010 opens up
new applications for high density displays and continues Cree's record
of technology breakthroughs for display LEDs, including the first
tilted-angle radiation pattern LEDs and the first waterproof SMD LEDs."
Leveraging Cree's cutting-edge LED technology, the C1010 has been proven
to deliver more than double the lifetime of competing LEDs under
accelerated high temperature and high humidity testing conditions. The
new C1010 LED delivers up to 140 mcd at 5 mA in a compact ultra-black
1.0 mm x 1.0 mm package to maximize contrast under all viewing
conditions.
"Cree's new C1010 LED will revolutionize the high density LED display
market, enabling us to deliver the maximum visual impact to our
customers," said Aaron Wu, AOTO Electroics Deputy General Manager. "The
C1010 creates a noticeably higher quality image than any other small
pitch LEDs that we have evaluated and is backed by the best reliability
data in the industry."
Product samples are available now with standard lead times. Please visit http://www.cree.com/hb/c1010
to learn more.
About Cree
Cree is a market-leading innovator of lighting-class LEDs, lighting
products and semiconductor products for power and radio frequency (RF)
applications. Cree believes in better light experiences and is
delivering new innovative LED technology that transforms the way people
experience light through high-quality interior and exterior LED lighting
solutions.
Cree's product families include LED lighting systems and bulbs, blue and
green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs, lighting-class power LEDs,
power-switching devices and RF devices. Cree's products are driving
improvements in applications such as general illumination, electronic
signs and signals, power supplies and inverters.
This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks
and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results
to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ
materially due to a number of factors, including the risk that actual
savings and lifetimes will vary from expectations; the risk we may be
unable to manufacture these new products with sufficiently low cost to
offer them at competitive prices or with acceptable margins; the risk we
may encounter delays or other difficulties in ramping up production of
our new products; customer acceptance of our new products; the rapid
development of new technology and competing products that may impair
demand or render Cree's products obsolete; and other factors discussed
in Cree's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 26, 2016, and subsequent
filings.
Please refer to www.cree.com
for additional product and Company information.
Cree® is a registered trademark of Cree, Inc.
