[February 07, 2017] New Cree LEDs Power the Next Generation of High Definition Indoor Video Screens Tweet Cree (News - Alert) , Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) announces the C1010 LED, a breakthrough three-in-one RGB Surface Mount Device (SMD) LED that enables display manufacturers to create state-of-the-art video displays that are sharper and more dynamic than previously possible. Featuring the best far field pattern matching and the lowest power consumption in its class, the new LED delivers 40 percent better contrast ratio and a longer lifetime than competing LEDs. The C1010 is the only high density display LED with zero cross talk between pixels, eliminating the need for louvers that add cost and weight to displays. "Cree is again leading with game-changing innovation that will enable new high definition LED video screens," said Dave Emerson (News - Alert) , vice president and general manager for Cree LEDs. "The robust C1010 opens up new applications for high density displays and continues Cree's record of technology breakthroughs for display LEDs, including the first tilted-angle radiation pattern LEDs and the first waterproof SMD LEDs." Leveraging Cree's cutting-edge LED technology, the C1010 has been proven to deliver more than double the lifetime of competing LEDs under accelerated high temperature and high humidity testing conditions. The new C1010 LED delivers up to 140 mcd at 5 mA in a compact ultra-black 1.0 mm x 1.0 mm package to maximize contrast under all viewing conditions. "Cree's new C1010 LED will revolutionize the high density LED display market, enabling us to deliver the maximum visual impact to our customers," said Aaron Wu, AOTO Electroics Deputy General Manager. "The C1010 creates a noticeably higher quality image than any other small pitch LEDs that we have evaluated and is backed by the best reliability data in the industry." Product samples are available now with standard lead times. Please visit http://www.cree.com/hb/c1010 to learn more. About Cree

Cree is a market-leading innovator of lighting-class LEDs, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio frequency (RF) applications. Cree believes in better light experiences and is delivering new innovative LED technology that transforms the way people experience light through high-quality interior and exterior LED lighting solutions. Cree's product families include LED lighting systems and bulbs, blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs, lighting-class power LEDs, power-switching devices and RF devices. Cree's products are driving improvements in applications such as general illumination, electronic signs and signals, power supplies and inverters. This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of factors, including the risk that actual savings and lifetimes will vary from expectations; the risk we may be unable to manufacture these new products with sufficiently low cost to offer them at competitive prices or with acceptable margins; the risk we may encounter delays or other difficulties in ramping up production of our new products; customer acceptance of our new products; the rapid development of new technology and competing products that may impair demand or render Cree's products obsolete; and other factors discussed in Cree's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 26, 2016, and subsequent filings. Please refer to www.cree.com for additional product and Company information. Cree® is a registered trademark of Cree, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005350/en/

