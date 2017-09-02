[February 07, 2017] New Company Launched to Connect Health Plans and Eye Care Providers, Helping Deliver Care to Patients with Chronic Disease Tweet ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuma Care Connections, a new care coordination company for eye care providers and health plan partners, today announced the launch of technology-enabled services that integrate eye care services into mainstream healthcare delivery. Illuma's services are designed to improve outcomes, reduce costs and drive practice growth by ensuring that patients with known vision risks are scheduled for the appropriate exams with eye care practitioners in the Illuma network. The results of eye exams are automatically shared with patients' primary care physicians. Illuma Care Connections CEO Stephen Kendig stated, "With partners like BlueCross BlueShield already using Illuma Care Connections, we are very excited about the future of eye care coordination. Illuma's HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based technology, combined with our fully staffed patient contact center, helps ensure that patients who are referred for medical eye exams get the care they need. From the practitioner's perspective, Illuma helps build the medical side of optometric practices while streamlining ophthalmology referrals for high-risk patients." "Illuma's services help the entire eye care delivery system to be more efficint," said Illuma early adopter David Jaco, OD, of Eye Care Associates of Kentucky. "Their services drive patients to get care, and their technology allows easy movement of clinical data, which ensures we have access to the right information and can share our findings with other caregivers." Leveraging technology assets acquired from OcuHub, the eye care health information exchange platform, Illuma is already leading numerous programs with health plan partners specifically designed to improve the quality of care for diabetic patient populations. Diabetes is the number one cause of vision loss for adults. The disease affects 29.1 million Americans, including over one quarter of people over age 65. One of the lowest-performing Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) quality measures for health plans is the rate of compliance with diabetic eye exams, largely because eye care has traditionally been outside of the core system. Illuma is driving better HEDIS and STAR quality ratings by connecting eye care providers to quality programs, which improves patient outcomes and health plan reimbursements.

About Illuma Care Connections

Illuma Care Connections is a care coordination company offering technology-enabled services to eye care providers and health plan partners. Illuma helps integrate eye care services into mainstream healthcare delivery to improve outcomes, enhance quality of eye care, reduce costs and drive practice growth. Visit Illuma at www.illumacc.com. Company Contact:

Stephen Kendig, President and CEO

skendig@ocuhub.com

770.847.7297 Media Contact:

Deb Holliday

deb@pascalecommunications.com

412.877.4519 To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-company-launched-to-connect-health-plans-and-eye-care-providers-helping-deliver-care-to-patients-with-chronic-disease-300402941.html SOURCE Illuma Care Connections

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]