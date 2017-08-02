[February 06, 2017] NEW On-Demand Beauty and Wellness App Launches in Los Angeles; Expanding Nationally in 2017 Tweet SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the tap of the JOIFUL app, consumers in the Los Angeles area can enjoy mobile salon and spa treatments in the comfort of their home, office or hotel. Beauty industry Artists are at the ready to provide a suite of beauty and wellness treatments including: blowouts; hair styling; men's haircuts and hot shaves; a variety of massage options; facials; manicures/pedicures as well as specialty services like waxing treatments. Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: http://www.multivu.com/players/English/8026051-joiful-on-demand-beauty-and-wellness-app/ JOIFUL was created to make routine beauty services accessible to time-compressed people who often skip these rituals due to their busy schedules. It's the only on-demand beauty app with a ful suite of salon and spa services – with no look books to limit personal style. Mobile beauty customers can book their treatment, track their Artist in transit and pay with credit card or Apple Pay. Artists will arrive in 60 minutes and gratuity is included in the affordable luxury pricing. "The on-demand economy is growing at a break-neck pace and it's a natural progression that beauty and wellness be part of the growth," said Chad Law, VP Sales and Marketing. "We are shifting the traditional salon/spa paradigm and expanding the category as a result, opening up the option to a large segment of the population who can't find time to visit the salon." New JOIFUL clients in the Los Angeles launch market can reap introductory rewards. JOIFUl is making it easy for new clients to experience on-demand beauty services by giving them their first treatment free.

"We strongly believe that once people try the at-home spa experience they will make JOIFUL their new go-to," added Law. "That's how confident we are that once you tap the JOIFUL app, you'll never go back." Consumers can download the app at JOIFUL.com and follow updates and inspiration on Instagram and Twitter @JOIFULapp. About JOIFUL

JOIFUL is a privately held subsidiary of Tatbeq, Inc., headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The software application is designed to provide on-demand beauty services to consumers seeking hair, skin, nail or massage services brought directly to them, on-demand. The company currently employs 25 full-time industry professionals, including program development, customer service, trade relations, operations and marketing. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-on-demand-beauty-and-wellness-app-launches-in-los-angeles-expanding-nationally-in-2017-300402567.html SOURCE JOIFUL

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]