[February 06, 2017] New Ocean Transcends Typical Health and Well-Being Experience Tweet New Ocean Health Solutions, a software design and development company today announced the release of their first offering--a mobile-first, enterprise health and well-being integration and optimization platform designed to connect the disparate parts of the healthcare system. Customized to meet company needs and designed to power highly personalized Health & Well-being programs, "The Bridge" is accessible through any device, at any time. Beyond the platform, New Ocean delivers members and employees a completely personalized rewards-based program to meet their health goals, from improved well-being to chronic condition management. Hal Rosenbluth, a business executive committed to pioneering solutions that revolutionize industries, has assembled the same team behind Take Care Health Systems to lead New Ocean. Created by Rosenbluth to provide affordable healthcare, Take Care was acquired by Walgreens Co. in 2007 and subsequently rebranded as Walgreens' Healthcare Clinics. Previously, Rosenbluth transformed a $20 million local agency into a $6 billion global corporate travel management agency before selling to American Express in 2003. Through his life and career, Hal has always lived by the philosophy that the success of any company or organization is firmly centered on the ability to recognize and meet the needs of the people who work there. "The Bridg" empowers leaders to empower their people to take their health into their own hands. The goals are a reduction in costs, and also an increase in satisfaction, engagement and performance. "There is no shortage of health and well-being solutions on the market, but only 24 percent of employees at companies that offer wellness programs actually participate1," said Rosenbluth. "Our results-driven team at New Ocean has applied behavior change theories and behavioral economics with best-in-class technology designed specifically to optimize engagement. We have a track record of setting and exceeding industry standards and we're doing it again with a new platform that powers solutions that go beyond technology." The first company to launch with New Ocean is Independence Blue Cross (Independence), offering its employees the opportunity to embark on their health and well-being journey. Later this year, Independence will offer the health and well-being platform to members and self-insured clients.

"To keep our members at the center of all we do, Independence is committed to innovating alongside dynamic companies like New Ocean Health Solutions," said Daniel J. Hilferty, President and CEO of Independence Blue Cross. "Together, we are creating a best-in-class solution that empowers individuals to take an active role in their health and well-being. We believe the unique platform from New Ocean will provide our members a personalized, engaging toolset that integrates into our existing technology for a seamless member experience." New Ocean's first offering features reimagined custom programs, challenges and a unique rewards engine. They're all completely configurable to give health plans and employers the freedom to drive maximum engagement and reward desired behaviors and participation. "The Bridge" offers all clients the flexibility to incorporate and integrate any and all preferred or existing third party health solutions. These include telehealth technology, pricing transparency tools, lifestyle coaching, condition management, provider directories, health savings accounts and benefits information. For more information about New Ocean and its leadership team, visit www.newoceanhealth.com. 1 RAND Health: Workplace Wellness Programs Study 2012; Gallup U.S. Panel Members View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005272/en/

