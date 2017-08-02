|
New Ocean Transcends Typical Health and Well-Being Experience
New
Ocean Health Solutions, a software design and development company
today announced the release of their first offering--a mobile-first,
enterprise health and well-being integration and optimization platform
designed to connect the disparate parts of the healthcare system.
Customized to meet company needs and designed to power highly
personalized Health & Well-being programs, "The Bridge" is accessible
through any device, at any time. Beyond the platform, New Ocean delivers
members and employees a completely personalized rewards-based program to
meet their health goals, from improved well-being to chronic condition
management.
Hal Rosenbluth, a business executive committed to pioneering solutions
that revolutionize industries, has assembled the same team behind Take
Care Health Systems to lead New Ocean. Created by Rosenbluth to provide
affordable healthcare, Take Care was acquired by Walgreens Co. in 2007
and subsequently rebranded as Walgreens' Healthcare Clinics. Previously,
Rosenbluth transformed a $20 million local agency into a $6 billion
global corporate travel management agency before selling to American
Express in 2003.
Through his life and career, Hal has always lived by the philosophy that
the success of any company or organization is firmly centered on the
ability to recognize and meet the needs of the people who work there.
"The Bridg" empowers leaders to empower their people to take their
health into their own hands. The goals are a reduction in costs, and
also an increase in satisfaction, engagement and performance.
"There is no shortage of health and well-being solutions on the market,
but only 24 percent of employees at companies that offer wellness
programs actually participate1," said Rosenbluth. "Our
results-driven team at New Ocean has applied behavior change theories
and behavioral economics with best-in-class technology designed
specifically to optimize engagement. We have a track record of setting
and exceeding industry standards and we're doing it again with a new
platform that powers solutions that go beyond technology."
The first company to launch with New Ocean is Independence
Blue Cross (Independence), offering its employees the opportunity to
embark on their health and well-being journey. Later this year,
Independence will offer the health and well-being platform to members
and self-insured clients.
"To keep our members at the center of all we do, Independence is
committed to innovating alongside dynamic companies like New Ocean
Health Solutions," said Daniel J. Hilferty, President and CEO of
Independence Blue Cross. "Together, we are creating a best-in-class
solution that empowers individuals to take an active role in their
health and well-being. We believe the unique platform from New Ocean
will provide our members a personalized, engaging toolset that
integrates into our existing technology for a seamless member
experience."
New Ocean's first offering features reimagined custom programs,
challenges and a unique rewards engine. They're all completely
configurable to give health plans and employers the freedom to drive
maximum engagement and reward desired behaviors and participation. "The
Bridge" offers all clients the flexibility to incorporate and integrate
any and all preferred or existing third party health solutions. These
include telehealth technology, pricing transparency tools, lifestyle
coaching, condition management, provider directories, health savings
accounts and benefits information.
For more information about New Ocean and its leadership team, visit www.newoceanhealth.com.
1 RAND Health: Workplace Wellness Programs Study 2012; Gallup
U.S. Panel Members
