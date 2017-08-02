[February 03, 2017] New Photorelay from Toshiba Features Industry's Smallest Package Tweet IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC)* has added a new photorelay to its extensive lineup of photocouplers. Housed in the Toshiba-developed S-VSON4, the industry's smallest[1] package, the new TLP3406S is suited for use in automatic test equipment, measuring instruments, high-speed logic IC testers, high-speed memory testers, and probe cards. Semiconductor testers and other applications are pushing photorelays to support higher temperatures in a smaller package size. Toshiba has answered the call with its new TLP3406S. The upper end of the TLP3406S's operating range is 110°C (max.), which is up from 85°C (max.) in previous offerings. In spite of its small package size, the TLP3406S features a very small on-resistance and on/off switching of currents as high as 1.5A, enabling it to be used for switching applications in high-speed testers. The use of Toshiba's S-VSON4 package reduces the mounting area by approximately 22.5 percent[2] when compared to larger VSON4 packages. This reduction in size will enable the development of smaller test boards, and can increase density by allowing for the inclusion of more photorelays on a board. Features OFF-state output terminal voltage rating: VOFF=30V

ON-state current rating: ION=1.5A

ON-state current rating (pulsed): IONP=4.5A

ON-state resistance: RON=0.2O (max)

OFF-state current: IOFF=1nA (max) Main Specifications

(@Ta=25°C)



Part number Absolute maximum ratings ON-state resistance typ. (O) ON-state resistance max (O) Output capacitance typ. (pF) C×R typ. (pF·O) OFF-state

current

max (nA) @20 V Turn-on

time max (ms) Turn-off

time max (ms) Isolation voltage min (Vrms) OFF-state

output terminal

voltage

(V) ON-

state

current (A) TLP3406S 30 1.5 0.1 0.2 120 12 1 2 1 500

Pricing and Availability

The TLP3406S is available now. For more details, samples and pricing information, please contact your local Toshiba Sales Office. Notes

[1] For photorelay products, as of July 11, 2016. Toshiba survey.

[2] S-VSON4 package: 2.00mm×1.45mm (typ.)

*About TAEC Through proven commitment, lasting relationships and advanced, reliable electronic components, Toshiba enables its customers to create market-leading designs. Toshiba is the heartbeat within product breakthroughs from OEMs, ODMs, CMs, VARs, distributors and fabless chip companies worldwide. A committed electronic components leader, Toshiba designs and manufactures high-quality flash memory-based storage solutions, solid state drives (SSDs), hard disk drives (HDDs), solid state hybrid drives (SSHDs), discrete devices, custom SoCs/ASICs, imaging products, microcontrollers, wireless components, mobile peripheral devices, advanced materials and medical tubes that make possible today's leading smartphones, tablets, cameras, medical devices, automotive electronics, industrial applications, enterprise solutions and more. Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. is an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, Japan's largest semiconductor, solid state drive and hard disk drive manufacturer and the world's seventh largest semiconductor manufacturer (Gartner, 2015 Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue, January, 2016). Founded in Tokyo in 1875, Toshiba is at the heart of a global network of over 550 consolidated companies employing over 188,000 people worldwide (as of March 31, 2016). Visit Toshiba's web site at http://toshiba.semicon-storage.com. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba product specifications.

Dena Jacobson

Lages & Associates

Tel.: (949) 453-8080

dena@lages.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-photorelay-from-toshiba-features-industrys-smallest-package-300401776.html SOURCE Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.

