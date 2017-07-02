[February 03, 2017] New Study: Nearly Half of Online Retailers Want a New E-Commerce Platform Tweet CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailers aren't happy with their current e-commerce platform providers, as nearly half of them say they want to switch, according to Internet Retailer's newly published Quintessential Guide to E-Commerce Platforms. Web merchants know that choosing the right e-commerce platform is one of the most important determinants of success online and that failing to keep pace with fast-changing platform technology is a sure path to failure. From the 67-page downloadable report, readers will learn which platforms top web merchants are currently using, what type of system a hefty 40% of e-rtailers desire to switch to, and when and why they plan on making a move. Also included are: Detailed profiles of the top 10 e-commerce platform companies powering the country's leading retail websites

Directory of 50 North American-based platform vendors

In-depth analysis article on current trends in platform technology

Exclusive survey results of e-retailers' platform spending plans

5 must-have features for a competitive e-commerce platform

List of the Top 500 merchants' current platform partners

Tips on how to vet your next platform provider For research information, contact: Stefany Zaroban, director of research, Internet Retailer, at 312.572.6282 or stefany@verticalwebmedia.com.

For media inquiries, contact: Allison Balow, marketing project manager, Internet Retailer, at 312.572.7002 or abalow@verticalwebmedia.com. ABOUT INTERNET RETAILER® The flagship brand of Chicago-based e-commerce publisher Vertical Web Media, Internet Retailer® provides comprehensive e-commerce business intelligence and research. Internet Retailer, launched in March 1999, is the largest e-retailing monthly magazine with 44,000 subscribers. InternetRetailer.com is the most-visited informational website in e-commerce, attracting more than 205,000 unique monthly visitors. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-nearly-half-of-online-retailers-want-a-new-e-commerce-platform-300401397.html SOURCE Internet Retailer

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]