|[February 02, 2017]
New York Metro Superlawyer, Lynda J. Grant, Investigates Potential Fraud Claims against Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ("STML: NASDAQ")
Lynda J. Grant, an attorney with over 30 years of experience
representing wronged shareholders and consumers and a New York Metro
Superlawyer, announces that TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC is investigating
potential claims that shareholders of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.
("Stemline" or the "Company"), may have been misled by materially false
and misleading statements issued by the Company in relation to a public
offering.
On January 19, 2017, Stemline announced the proposed public offering of
common stock. On January 20, 2017, Stemline announced the pricing of the
public offering of 4.5 million shares of its common stock at $1.00 per
share, with expected gross proceeds of $45 million. Investors in the
offering were not told that one day prior to the offering, a patient in
the Company's clinical trials had died from a severe side effect tied to
the Company's drug, SL-401. On disclosure of this news on February 2,
2017, the shares of Stemline fell approximately 40% in intraday trading.
TheGrantLawFirm is presently investigating whether the Company and its
directors disseminated materially false and misleading statements in
connection with the public offering. If you are a shareholder of
Stemline and would like additional information regarding this matter,
please contact Lynda J. Grant at 212-292-4441 or lgrant@grantfirm.com.
