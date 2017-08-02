[February 02, 2017] New Ergonomics Seminar Uses Technology and a Better Approach to Learning Tweet ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Humantech, Inc. has announced the dates of a new seminar entitled the "Ergonomics Process Owner Workshop". The curriculum reflects current best practices and the latest technology for driving the ergonomic improvement process in industrial environments. Prior to the course, attendees will have access to interactive e-learning modules covering the basic principles of ergonomics. The two-day workshop involves real-time, hands-on skill building. The best elements of its previous seminars (Applied Industrial Ergonomics, Advanced Ergonomics Design Workshop, and Managing an Ergonomics Process) have been combined into this new blended-learning workshop. Those responsible for implementing, managing, andsustaining an effective ergonomic improvement process at one location are ideal candidates for this event. They will learn how to: develop an ergonomics process at both strategic and tactical levels.

justify and communicate the value of ergonomics to leadership and demonstrate the return on investment.

apply key assessment tools to recognize, evaluate, control, and track the reduction of musculoskeletal disorders. Board-certified ergonomist and Humantech trainer Kent Hatcher outlines the newly-designed workshop in the corresponding video. He, along with ergonomist Michael Hoonhorst, will conduct this course at the Humantech corporate office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A complete course agenda, dates, and online registration are available at http://www.humantech.com/seminar/ergonomics-process-owners-workshop/ or by calling

(734) 663-3330, ext. 132. This course meets the criteria for continuing education credits from a variety of professional associations.

Additional Information About Humantech: For nearly 40 years, global companies have relied on Humantech for workplace improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. At Humantech, we help companies do ergonomics right. Contact: Jennifer Sinkwitts

Tel. 734.663.3330 ext. 132

