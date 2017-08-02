|
[February 02, 2017]
New Media Improves Performance in Latest Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications
A newly launched pluripotent stem cell (PSC) medium has been designed to
respond to the latest challenges in stem cell research, showing improved
flexibility and performance in modern applications like gene editing,
single cell passaging and reprogramming. Researchers in these fields no
longer have to adjust protocols or experiments to use media originally
formulated for older applications.
Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of the Gibco™ StemFlex™
Medium today, along with key data and user experiences from beta
testing sites speaking to the improvements the medium brings to the
field.
Media for culturing PSCs were originally formulated more than one decade
ago, when research was focused on reproducibly deriving and maintaining
stem cells. Today's applications are more complex and come with
challenging cell culture requirements. When run with traditional media
products, performance issues arise.
"Novel stem cell applications put an unprecedented amount of stress on
stem cells, and cell recovery can be poor with standard media," said Amy
Butler, vice president, general manager of cell biology at Thermo Fisher
Scientific. "Using adjusted protocols may mitigate these problems, but
it may also have an impact on downstream pluripotency. We formulated the
Gibco StemFlex Medium to alleviate the compromises
researchers have had to make based on available media and desired
applications."
With its new formulation, the Gibco™ StemFlex™ Medium tests better than
standard media on metrics important to novel stem cell applications. The
medium achieves up to a two-fold faster stem cell recovery following
gene editing; it achieves as much as a five-fold improvement in clonal
expansion following single cell passaging in the absence of ROCK
inhibitor;consistently maintains pluripotency with weekend-free feeding
schedules; and it also can be used for multiple matrices and passing
reagents. With these gains in performance and flexibility, the medium
enables progress in areas at the forefront of PSC research, including
genome editing, single cell analysis, and reprogramming.
"Our lab has built isogenic lines using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing
technology to study the effects of gene mutations on
dystonia/parkinsonism and Parkinson's Disease, for which a lot of single
cell passaging is necessary," said William Hendriks, Ph.D., Instructor
in Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital. "We've adopted Gibco
StemFlex Medium for almost all of our culture. We observed that
while traditional media works well for some cell lines, Gibco StemFlex
Medium yields much better cell survivability after steps like
fluorescence-activated cell sorting."
"PSC lines generated from patients can be cultured in common stem cell
medium, but I find they attach much better to matrices with the Gibco
StemFlex Medium," said Björn Brändl, a staff scientist at The Zentrum
für Integrative Psychiatrie (ZIP) part of the Universitätsklinikum
Schleswig-Holstein in Kiel, Germany. "For genome editing experiments, I
have found that StemFlex is a good medium since it enables robust
culturing of single cell PSC from control and patient-derived cells."
Gibco™ StemFlex™ Medium and the Gibco™ CultureOne™ Supplement, which
launched last November, are the latest additions to Thermo Fisher's stem
cell research product portfolio. Gibco™ CultureOne™ Supplement is
designed for scientists differentiating human neural stem cells (NSCs)
to neurons, and enables superior neuronal cell cultures by eliminating
more than 75 percent of contaminating neural progenitor cells compared
to conventional differentiation methods. The resulting cultures of
evenly distributed, differentiated neurons enable improved downstream
assays, accelerated neuronal maturation and seamless maintenance for
five weeks or more. For researchers going from PSCs to neurons, the
combination of Gibco™ StemFlex™ Medium and CultureOne™ Supplement
removes the challenges of culturing cells and enables an improved
downstream experience.
The Gibco™ StemFlex™ Medium and Gibco™ CultureOne™ Supplement
are for research use only.
For more information on Gibco™ StemFlex™ Medium see thermofisher.com/stemflex.
For Thermo Fisher's free educational resources for stem cell
researchers, see thermofisher.com/psceducation.
