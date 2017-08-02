[February 01, 2017] New York-based tech innovator CompStak injects clarity and efficiency into Arizona leasing markets with Phoenix expansion Tweet NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CompStak, the leader in crowdsourced commercial real estate (CRE) information, announced today the launch of its innovative lease data and analytics platforms in Phoenix. This marks the New York juggernaut's much anticipated first step into markets in the Southwest after establishing strongholds in 50 markets across the US. Beginning today, brokers, appraisers, and researchers across Phoenix are invited to join CompStak Exchange for free. Already, CRE professionals from more than 95 Phoenix-area firms have signed on as pioneer members. As members of CompStak, each will have access to exclusive, analyst-verified commercial lease comparables in Phoenix. These Phoenix-based CRE professionals join more than 12,000 commercial brokers, appraisers, and researchers from Boston to San Francisco who have traded over a million lease comparables at no charge since 2012. Also launched in Phoenix, CompStak Enterprise empowers users to instantly analyze the performance of leases in completely customizable geographies and property competitive sets-- all while putting the complete, verified details of each individual transaction at their fingertips. Available to lenders, investors, and landlords, Enterprise delivers unmatched visibility into transactions closed in the hottest property markets in the world. "We've been receiving Phoenix data for some time now, but we decided to hold off on our launch until we knew our database was rock solid and would continue to be in the future. Combining the strength of our terrific member base with the on-the-ground manpower of our new Los Angeles office, we have built a data warehouse that will immediately add great value to our Exchange and Enterprise members. We're very excited to support the Phoenix market, a market that truly provides everything you need - all the comps, with none of the humidity," Michael Mandel, Co-Founder and CEO said. In the latter half of 2016, CompStak began gathering details such as starting rent, concessions, and term information on deals signed in Phoenix over the past 10 years. CompStak focuses on data accuracy through a proprietary process combining machine learning algorithms and analyst review. The Phoenix database, already containing thousand of commercial lease transactions, is expected to double in size in 2017. To request access to CompStak, please visit www.compstak.com. About CompStak:

CompStak creates transparency in commercial real estate (CRE) markets by gathering information that is hard to find, difficult to compile, or otherwise unavailable. Since 2012, CompStak has delivered this unmatched insight to a network of tens of thousands of members and clients, including Tishman Speyer, Wells Fargo, Equity Office, and many other top CRE firms. CompStak Exchange is an exclusive platform for CRE brokers, appraisers, and researchers to get verified commercial lease comps at no charge. Through CompStak Enterprise, lenders, landlords, and investors can access granular CRE transaction information and market analytics.



Media Contact: Regina Glick

regina@compstak.com

646-459-7008



Sales Contact: sales@compstak.com

646-926-6707

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-based-tech-innovator-compstak-injects-clarity-and-efficiency-into-arizona-leasing-markets-with-phoenix-expansion-300400737.html SOURCE CompStak

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]