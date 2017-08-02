[February 01, 2017] New Course Helps Technology Service Executives Maximize Their Leadership Potential Tweet SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Strategies Corporation, a global provider of training and certification programs for service and support professionals, today announced the release of a new certification course for senior service leaders and executives responsible for managing technology service as a business. The new course teaches participants advanced leadership skills and provides the tools to fully develop and execute a comprehensive strategy for their service organizations. To date, over 6,000 service managers worldwide have been accredited under Service Strategies' Certified Support Manager and Certified Field Service Manager programs. "We are pleased to announce the launch of our new course designed for senior service leaders," said John Hamilton, President of Service Strategies Corp. "The course develops the skills necessary to run today's modern service and support organizations by developing strategies for success that incorporate the latest advances in technology, process and best practices. Ultimately this uniqu new program will help service leaders maximize operational performance while delivering a better experience to their customers." The Senior Service Leader course is ideal for Vice Presidents, Directors and Senior Managers of Customer Support, Customer Success, Field Service, Marketing of Services and Professional Services organizations. Participants attending the course will have an opportunity to gain essential exposure to advanced executive leadership practices. Executives will be able to evaluate their current operations, calibrate performance to address their most difficult challenges and re-align their service strategy for success.

Over the past twenty years, industry leaders such as Oracle, NetApp, Dell, EMC, McKesson and many more have relied on Service Strategies' training and certification programs to enhance the skills of their service professionals. Interested parties can learn more about the Senior Service Leader course at www.servicestrategies.com About Service Strategies Corporation

Service Strategies advances service excellence by helping companies deliver top quality service and support to their clients. Thousands of service professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through participation in the company's training and certification courses. In addition, its standards, strategic advisory and consulting services help service organizations optimize business operations and achieve substantial performance gains. For more information visit http://servicestrategies.com/ or email info@servicestrategies.com. To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-course-helps-technology-service-executives-maximize-their-leadership-potential-300399998.html SOURCE Service Strategies Corporation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]