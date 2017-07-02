[February 01, 2017] New Features Launched on AXYZ International's Redesigned Website Tweet BURLINGTON, Ontario, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AXYZ International, a global manufacturer leader in CNC router and knife cutting systems, recently unveiled its redesigned website (www.axyz.com) The updated website provides visitors with access to CNC router information and resources in a simple and easy-to-use way. One innovative feature of the new website is the CNC router comparison page (www.axyz.com/us/cnc-router-systems). "Our products are designed to be used in a wide range of different applications," said Josh Hooley, Digital Marketing Specialist for AXYZ International. "On our new site, we created a comparison page that allows visitors to view a snapshot of each product. Also, they can select an application and see what products we recommend." Visitors are then directed to each CNC router's individual product page, which includes an overview video, images, features, specifications and options for each product along with customer testimonials. While the product pages provide visitos with the material needed to make informed decisions, AXYZ understands that some visitors may want pertinent industry information. For each industry, there is an overview, a gallery that displays projects made for that industry, a list of materials that can be cut on the routers and machine recommendations. The new website design makes additional materials readily accessible. From anywhere on the website, visitors can request a quote on a CNC router, download product brochures, subscribe to AXYZ's newsletter, locate an AXYZ office and visit AXYZ's CNCRoutershop website to purchase parts, tooling and consumables for their routers. Other website resources include AXYZ's comprehensive iBook, testimonials, how-to videos, AXYZ's blog and information on AXYZ's exceptional customer service and support solutions. Visit www.axyz.com to view the redesigned website and learn more about AXYZ's fast, flexible and direct products and services. About AXYZ International:

AXYZ International is a leading global manufacturer of CNC router and knife cutting systems. From a two man beginning in 1990 to now, AXYZ has manufactured, sold, installed and supported over 10,500 CNC machines for use in a variety of applications. AXYZ conducts business in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland and India. For further information, call 800.361.3408 or visit www.axyz.com.

