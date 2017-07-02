[February 01, 2017] New Jersey Launches New Service to Streamline Business Filings Tweet The New Jersey Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES) announced today the recently launched online Annual Reports and Change Service. This robust portal helps businesses by providing a convenient location for frequently used business services and resources. The portal encompasses a wide range of services, including Annual Report filings, Reinstatements, Endings and Change of Registered Agent. Businesses will immediately benefit by having one place for multiple filing types with secure payment and immediate access to their documents. The Annual Reports and Change Service can be found at the DORES website or by visiting the service directly at https://www.njportal.com/dor/annualreports/a>. The mobile-friendly service, available 24 hours per day, verifies the business's status, checks for any outstanding annual report obligations and directs the user accordingly. In addition to guiding users through the process, the service also provides these features and benefits: Secure uploading of sensitive business documents via any Internet-connected device, including smart phones and tablets;

Cross-agency filings that allow users to submit their information to the Division of Taxation for the Tax Clearance Certificate with their Reinstatement or Ending filing;

Immediate access to certified documents which can be retrieved for up to 30 days from the transaction date. The Annual Reports and Change Service was developed by the New Jersey Information Division of NICUSA, Inc., which is a vendor to the state of New Jersey. NICUSA, Inc. is not affiliated with the state of New Jersey, including the State's Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services or Division of Taxation. The goal of the New Jersey Information Division of NICUSA, Inc. is to make government interactions more accessible through technology. The company has developed a variety of digital government service projects.

