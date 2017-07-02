|
New Jersey Launches New Service to Streamline Business Filings
The New Jersey Division of Revenue and Enterprise Services (DORES)
announced today the recently launched online Annual Reports and Change
Service. This robust portal helps businesses by providing a convenient
location for frequently used business services and resources. The portal
encompasses a wide range of services, including Annual Report filings,
Reinstatements, Endings and Change of Registered Agent. Businesses will
immediately benefit by having one place for multiple filing types with
secure payment and immediate access to their documents. The Annual
Reports and Change Service can be found at the DORES website or by
visiting the service directly at https://www.njportal.com/dor/annualreports/a>.
The mobile-friendly service, available 24 hours per day, verifies the
business's status, checks for any outstanding annual report obligations
and directs the user accordingly. In addition to guiding users through
the process, the service also provides these features and benefits:
Secure uploading of sensitive business documents via any
Internet-connected device, including smart phones and tablets;
Cross-agency filings that allow users to submit their information to
the Division of Taxation for the Tax Clearance Certificate with their
Reinstatement or Ending filing;
Immediate access to certified documents which can be retrieved for up
to 30 days from the transaction date.
The Annual Reports and Change Service was developed by the New
Jersey Information Division of NICUSA, Inc., which is a vendor to
the state of New Jersey. NICUSA, Inc. is not affiliated with the state
of New Jersey, including the State's Division of Revenue and Enterprise
Services or Division of Taxation. The goal of the New Jersey Information
Division of NICUSA, Inc. is to make government interactions more
accessible through technology. The company has developed a variety of
digital government service projects.
