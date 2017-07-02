|
|[February 01, 2017]
|
New Version of Univa Unisight 4.1 Provides Comprehensive Tool To Support IT Purchasing Decisions
Univa®,
a leading innovator of workload management products, today announced the
general availably of its Unisight v4.1 product, providing simple and
extensible metric collection for all types of Univa Grid Engine®
data including NVIDIA (News - Alert) GPUs and Software Licenses. Unisight v4.1 is a
comprehensive monitoring and reporting tool that provides Grid Engine
cluster admins the ability to measure resource utilization and use facts
to plan additional server and application purchases.
Bundled with Univa (News - Alert) Grid Engine software, Univa's powerful and highly
scalable solution collects current and historical data on jobs,
applications, container images, users, GPUs, software licenses and
hosts. Unisight is used to generate and share reports that provide
unmatched visibility into overall performance, efficiency and actual use
of cluster resources.
Unisight v4.1 key new features include the functionality to combine
multiple data attributes on a single graph, and collect data from any
Univa Grid Engine complex entry automatically. Upgrading from Unisight
v4.0 to Unisight v4.1 is straightforward for current users.
"With Unisight v4.1, organizations take an important step toward
improving data center automation choices by understanding infrastructure
utilization and wokflow," said Fritz Ferstl, CTO and Business
Development, EMEA at Univa. "With built-in reports, customers can
monitor resource usage - including software license - to obtain the deep
insights required to make informed long-term IT strategy and budget
decisions from server architecture to memory requirements."
Unisight v4.1 release supports Univa Grid Engine v8.3.1p12 or later
patches, or v8.4.1 or later.
Key new features include:
-
Comparing multiple values from an attribute in an object, e.g.,
comparing 'running' and 'pending' jobs on the same graph.
-
Collecting metrics automatically from the Grid Engine GPU load sensor
for one or more NVIDIA GPU cards
-
Gathering data automatically for Docker-enabled Univa Grid Engine
hosts and creating reports and graphs to show Docker enabled hosts and
recently used Docker images
-
Importing old Univa Grid Engine Reporting or Accounting files (newer
than UGE 8.2.X) into Unisight v4.1 for reports and graphs.
-
Detecting automatically added or removed complex entries from Univa
Grid Engine
-
Collecting data on Univa Grid Engine complex entries or self defined
metrics to be used as filters and metrics
Univa Unisight
Univa Unisight™ is a monitoring and reporting tool that allows
enterprises to track, measure and analyze the efficiency of dynamic and
shared clusters.
Availability
Univa Unisight v4.1 is available now and is in production in some of the
world's most demanding environments. For more information, contact Univa
at: sales@univa.com.
About Univa Corporation
Univa is the leading innovator of workload management products that
optimize performance of applications, services and users. Univa
increases utilization and enables enterprises to scale compute
resources, including containers, across on-premise, hybrid, and cloud
infrastructures. Advanced reporting and monitoring capabilities provide
insights to make scheduling modifications and achieve even faster
time-to-results. Univa's solutions help hundreds of companies to manage
thousands of applications and run billions of tasks every day. Univa is
headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Canada and Germany. For more
information, please visit www.univa.com.
