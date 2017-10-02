[February 01, 2017] New Release of FinalCode 5.2 Extends Enterprise File Collaboration Security with Protected File Preview for Box and Enhanced Support for EMC Storage, Macro-enabled Office Files Tweet SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinalCode, Inc., today announced the immediate global availability of the newest release of its persistent, file-centric information rights management (IRM) solution that protects files wherever they go, inside and outside of the organization. FinalCode 5.2 is packed with security and usability features. Highlights include a FinalCode file preview capability in Box, enhanced support for EMC storage and macro-enabled Office files and screen watermarking.

FinalCode provides strong encryption and extensive usage controls, including the ability to remotely delete files even after they have been shared. The lightweight and cost-effective solution is significantly easier to deploy than other IRM products, because FinalCode manages file security, not storage, transport or content management, resulting in accelerated time to value. It readily integrates with a company’s existing file management and cloud collaboration infrastructure and can be deployed according to project, department and business application needs. File-based IRM for external users is provided at no additional cost. The new FinalCode 5.2 offers an array of new enterprise-grade features and capabilities, including: Secure file preview for Box – enhances usability of FinalCode for Box with the capability to preview secure, FinalCode files in Box without downloading them locally

– enhances usability of FinalCode for Box with the capability to preview secure, FinalCode files in Box without downloading them locally EMC Unity storage support – Performance of the shared folder auto-security mode is improved for EMC mounted Unity storage servers

– Performance of the shared folder auto-security mode is improved for EMC mounted Unity storage servers Macro-enabled Office file support – Now macro-enabled Office files with the "xlsm/docm/pptm" extensions are supported and can be opened with FinalCode IRM control

Screen watermark – Watermark with date and device information can be overlaid on the FinalCode secured file content on the screen, discouraging sensitive information and images from being photographed or shared over video conference Availability

FinalCode 5.2, now available worldwide, can be implemented as a SaaS or on-premise virtual appliance with packages designed to accommodate small businesses, government agencies and large global enterprises. The FinalCode file security platform is generally available with annual subscription pricing starting at $20 USD per month. The FinalCode client, used by external file recipients, is available at no charge and supports Windows, Apple and Android devices. Prospective customers and channel partners are invited to take FinalCode for a test drive by registering at http://finalcode.com/en/test-drive/.

To learn more, visit http://www.finalcode.com/ or booth #S2433 at RSA Conference 2017, San Francisco, Feb. 13-17. About FinalCode, Inc.

FinalCode delivers a file security platform that allows any business to persistently protect sensitive files wherever they go inside and outside of the organization. Available as a SaaS or virtual appliance, FinalCode makes securing file collaboration easy and cost-effective and in a way that works with popular applications, platforms and devices while preserving user experience and workflow. The solution applies strong encryption and granular usage control on demand or by corporate policy with the ability to remotely delete files. The company’s patented CryptoEase™ technology streamlines onboarding, encryption and administration, making deployment rapid and scalable. Headquartered in San Jose, California, FinalCode offers its solutions through its global network of authorized partners. Learn more at http://www.finalcode.com. Tweet This: New FinalCode 5.2 extends enterprise #filecollaboration #security with protected file preview for #Box + more http://bit.ly/2jNqpQx ©2016 FinalCode, Inc. is a privately held Delaware corporation. FinalCode, CryptoEase and the FinalCode logo, are trademarks or registered trademarks of FinalCode. Other names mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners. FinalCode media contact: Deb Montner Montner Tech PR 203-226-9290 dmontner@montner.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]