[January 31, 2017] New Circon Products Use Echelon's Technology to Integrate Mobile Devices, Sensors, IoT Applications Into Building Automation Systems Tweet Internet of Things (IoT) pioneer Echelon Corporation (NASDAQ: ELON) and Efficient Building Automation Corporation (EBAC) are demonstrating two new Circon™ controllers using Echelon's next-generation transceiver technologies at AHR EXPO 2017. Leveraging the free topology twisted pair and multi-protocol support of the Echelon chip sets, the new Circon products enable EBAC customers to take advantage of an FT transceiver combined with an IoT-enabled core and multi-protocol functionality without needing to implement additional gateways. With native and built-in support for touch screens, mobile access devices, expansion I/O modules, sensors, utility gas/electric/water meters and VFDs, IoT applications can be quickly and easily integrated into the new SCC-420 and VAV-350 controllers. EBAC's Windows-based configuration and programming software is available in the SCC-420, and is fully compatible with Echelon's IzoT® Net Server platform. "With a vast installed base for our Circon products, we're looking forward to seeing the different ways in which our customers enhance their building automation systems with the advanced functionality of our new controllers," said Surge Uppal, Principal of EBAC. "The Internet-centric approach of the Echelon technology, and the freedom to use the protocol of choice will offer huge amounts of flexibility when customizing programs for specific situations." For example, the software built into the new controllers will allow schools to automatically adjust the lights and HVAC systems depending on whether the student are in class, or whether the school is being occupied after hours by office rentals. Not only can the controllers bring reliability and robustness to building automations systems, but the inherent flexibility enables customers to save valuable time and cost. The new Circon SCC-420 is a fully-programmable multi-protocol BAS controller based on an ARM9 host that provides simultaneous LON and BACnet interfaces. It uses Echelon's FT 5000 free topology transceiver chip for the LON network interface. The VAV-350 is a controller based on Echelon's FT 6050 next-generation chip for smart networks, simultaneously running LON FT, LonTalk/IP-FT, BACnet/IP-FT, and BACnet MS-TP stacks to provide integrators with unparalleled flexibility for installing the VAV-350. Both products will be on display at Booth C973 at AHR EXPO 2017 in Las Vegas.

Since its inception in 1992, the Circon product suite has focused on developing open systems solutions for the rapidly expanding and dynamic building automation market. Circon was the first North American product that integrated multiple building control systems and continues to be a leading-edge product in the open system marketplace. About Efficient Building Automation Corporation (EBAC) Efficient Building Automation Corporation (EBAC) is a privately held company and a total solutions provider of open, interoperable and integrated facility automation products, services and support that enable our partners to deliver building automation solutions of unequalled quality, reliability and performance. EBAC is the developer, manufacturer and support provider of the Circon® suite of building automation hardware and software products, and we are dedicated to continual improvements within the existing product offering, as well as ongoing development initiatives focused on new and innovative products and services. About Echelon Corporation For 25 years Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) has pioneered the development of open-standard networking platforms for connecting, monitoring and controlling devices in commercial and industrial applications. With more than 110 million devices installed worldwide, Echelon's proven, scalable solutions host a range of applications enabling customers to reduce energy and operational costs, improve safety and comfort, and create efficiencies through optimizing physical systems. Echelon is focusing today on two IoT (Internet of Things) market areas: Creating smart cities and smart enterprises through connected outdoor lighting systems, and enabling device makers to bring connected products to market faster via a range of IoT-optimized embedded systems. More information about Echelon can be found at www.echelon.com. Echelon, the Echelon logo, LonWorks, IzoT and LNS are trademarks of Echelon Corporation that may be registered in the United States and other countries. Other product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131006336/en/

