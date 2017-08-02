|
|[January 31, 2017]
New Circon Products Use Echelon's Technology to Integrate Mobile Devices, Sensors, IoT Applications Into Building Automation Systems
Internet of Things (IoT) pioneer Echelon
Corporation (NASDAQ: ELON) and Efficient Building Automation
Corporation (EBAC) are demonstrating two new Circon™ controllers using
Echelon's next-generation transceiver technologies at AHR EXPO 2017.
Leveraging the free topology twisted pair and multi-protocol support of
the Echelon chip sets, the new Circon products enable EBAC customers to
take advantage of an FT transceiver combined with an IoT-enabled core
and multi-protocol functionality without needing to implement additional
gateways.
With native and built-in support for touch screens, mobile access
devices, expansion I/O modules, sensors, utility gas/electric/water
meters and VFDs, IoT applications can be quickly and easily integrated
into the new SCC-420 and VAV-350 controllers. EBAC's Windows-based
configuration and programming software is available in the SCC-420, and
is fully compatible with Echelon's IzoT® Net Server platform.
"With a vast installed base for our Circon products, we're looking
forward to seeing the different ways in which our customers enhance
their building automation systems with the advanced functionality of our
new controllers," said Surge Uppal, Principal of EBAC. "The
Internet-centric approach of the Echelon technology, and the freedom to
use the protocol of choice will offer huge amounts of flexibility when
customizing programs for specific situations."
For example, the software built into the new controllers will allow
schools to automatically adjust the lights and HVAC systems depending on
whether the student are in class, or whether the school is being
occupied after hours by office rentals. Not only can the controllers
bring reliability and robustness to building automations systems, but
the inherent flexibility enables customers to save valuable time and
cost.
The new Circon SCC-420 is a fully-programmable multi-protocol BAS
controller based on an ARM9 host that provides simultaneous LON and
BACnet interfaces. It uses Echelon's FT 5000 free topology transceiver
chip for the LON network interface. The VAV-350 is a controller based on
Echelon's FT 6050 next-generation chip for smart networks,
simultaneously running LON FT, LonTalk/IP-FT, BACnet/IP-FT, and BACnet
MS-TP stacks to provide integrators with unparalleled flexibility for
installing the VAV-350.
Both products will be on display at Booth C973 at AHR EXPO 2017 in Las
Vegas.
Since its inception in 1992, the Circon product suite has focused on
developing open systems solutions for the rapidly expanding and dynamic
building automation market. Circon was the first North American product
that integrated multiple building control systems and continues to be a
leading-edge product in the open system marketplace.
About Efficient Building Automation Corporation (EBAC)
Efficient Building Automation Corporation (EBAC) is a privately held
company and a total solutions provider of open, interoperable and
integrated facility automation products, services and support that
enable our partners to deliver building automation solutions of
unequalled quality, reliability and performance. EBAC is the developer,
manufacturer and support provider of the Circon® suite of building
automation hardware and software products, and we are dedicated to
continual improvements within the existing product offering, as well as
ongoing development initiatives focused on new and innovative products
and services.
About Echelon Corporation
For 25 years Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) has pioneered the development
of open-standard networking platforms for connecting, monitoring and
controlling devices in commercial and industrial applications. With more
than 110 million devices installed worldwide, Echelon's proven, scalable
solutions host a range of applications enabling customers to reduce
energy and operational costs, improve safety and comfort, and create
efficiencies through optimizing physical systems. Echelon is focusing
today on two IoT (Internet of Things) market areas: Creating smart
cities and smart enterprises through connected outdoor lighting systems,
and enabling device makers to bring connected products to market faster
via a range of IoT-optimized embedded systems. More information about
Echelon can be found at www.echelon.com.
Echelon, the Echelon logo, LonWorks, IzoT and LNS are trademarks of
Echelon Corporation that may be registered in the United States and
other countries. Other product or service names mentioned herein are the
trademarks of their respective owners.
