[January 31, 2017] New Book by Unisys' Nick Evans Provides Blueprint for Successful Digital Transformation Tweet BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today marked publication of Mastering Digital Business, a strategic guide for capitalizing on the next wave of digital transformation, by Nicholas D. (Nick) Evans, vice president, Technology Strategy & Innovation, Unisys. Evans is a Fellow of BCS, The Chartered Institute of IT, which published the book. In his book, Evans prescribes a formula for enterprises to gain competitive advantage by combining beneficially disruptive technologies – including social, mobile, analytics, cloud, wearables, intelligent automation, robotics and the Internet of Things – with platform business models, a mastery of digital services and best practices in corporate innovation. "In Mastering Digital Business, Nick Evans provides a visionary yet pragmatic blueprint for capitalizing on the seismic hifts in technology and business that have become routine in today's increasingly digital economy," said Tarek El-Sadany, senior vice president, Technology and Chief Technology Officer for Unisys. "Readers can use the flexible, strategic framework that Nick delineates not only to meet current challenges, but also to anticipate and seize on digital business opportunities that are sure to arise in the future." Click here for more information on Unisys' innovation and thought leadership in secure digital transformation, as well as ordering information and reviews for Mastering Digital Business. About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that specializes in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit www.unisys.com.

