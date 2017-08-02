[January 31, 2017]

New Simba Report Explores Display Technology in Schools

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- K-12 educators expect to see more flat panel screens in their classrooms as schools continue to add technology to share digital content and promote student engagement, according to Deployment of Display Technologies in K-12 Schools 2017, a new report from Simba Information.

Interactive whiteboards and digital projectors already have a wide-installed base in schools, while other output devices like 3D printers are just beginning to spread across schools, according to K-12 educators surveyed for the report.

"There are clear brand leaders when you look across the types of display technology currently installed in schools," said Karen Meaney, a senior analyst in Simba Information's Education Group. "SMART Technologies has the widest installedbase of interactive whiteboards; Epson is the leader for digital projectors; and Apple TV is the most widely installed digital media player in classrooms."

Additional information on the report can be found at http://www.simbainformation.com/Deployment-Tablets-Mobile-10538011/ or by calling 888-29-SIMBA.

About Simba Information

Simba Information is widely recognized as the leading authority for market intelligence in the media and publishing industry. Simba's extensive information network delivers top quality, independent perspective on the people, events and alliances shaping the media and information industry. Simba publishes newsletters and research reports that provide key decision-makers at more than 15,000 client companies around the globe with timely news, analysis, exclusive statistics and proprietary industry forecasts. For more information, please visit www.simbainformation.com.

Contact:

Karen Meaney

Senior Analyst, Education Group

Simba Information

203-325-8193

kmeaney@simbainformation.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-simba-report-explores-display-technology-in-schools-300399787.html

SOURCE Simba Information