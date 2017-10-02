|
|[January 31, 2017]
|
New Echelon Connected Lighting Solution Delivers Healthier LED Streetlighting Without Compromising Safety and Visibility
Internet of Things pioneer Echelon
Corporation (NASDAQ: ELON) is currently conducting what is believed
to be the first successful deployment of so-called "white tunable" connected
streetlighting with the municipal leaders of White Bear Lake, a
suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota and design firm Short Elliott Hendrickson
Inc. The new Lumewave by Echelon® solution can dynamically regulate the
amount of potentially unhealthy blue light emitted from outdoor
lighting. With this ground-breaking innovation, city managers can adjust
streetlight color from soothing warm yellow to bright blue-white based
on activity levels, time of day, weather and events. Dimming levels can
also be remotely adjusted, making the system ideal to aid visibility for
first responders, security professionals and more.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005819/en/
Railroad Park, White Bear Lake, MN (Photo: Business Wire)
"Being the first to try this new technology and see it in action was
very rewarding," said Mark Burch, Public Works Director/City Engineer,
White Bear Lake. "We could raise the brightness and select a more vivid
hue during an evening event. With a scheduled scenario, we could shift
the lights in that same area to a warmer hue at 2:00am when there are
rarely park visitors, other than our nocturnal wildlife. We could also
program sensors along with the lights to automatically respond to higher
foot traffic or certain weather conditions for optimal visibility. The
new technology could give us the power to elevate the level of public
safety and quality of life across our entire community."
This next-generation, connected LED lighting control technology enables
municipalities to realize the full scope of LED streetlighting benefits,
from improved public safety and reduced energy consumption and reduced
maintenance and costs, to better health, quality of life and
environmental comfort. White Bear Lake's successful implementation of
Echelon's new technology is an example of the company's commitment to
foster safer and more comfortable cities through IoT-enabled connected
lighting.
"Municipalities now have the power to create the perfect environment at
any given time," said Ron Sege, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Echelon. "Imagine the improved public safety if all of the streetlights
in an area were immediately whiter and brighter when a 911 call was
responded to, but otherwise dimmer and more yellow at night for restful
sleep. Cities need not compromise safety for comfort or vice versa. Our
technology is paving the way for smart
cities to improve quality of life, while still achieving energy
efficiency and sustainability goals."
American Medical Association vs. LED Benefits
The American Medical Association issued a policy
statement about the harmful effects of outdoor high-intensity, LED
lighting on humans and the environment. The guidelines put forth a
recommendation for communities to control blue-rich lighting to reduce
glare and discomfort. The AMA also warns that the blue-rich LED lights
can suppress melatonin, which can negatively impact human circadian
rhythmicity causing poor sleep quality, among other health concerns.
According to the guidelines, outdoor streetlighting should have a color
temperature of no greater than 3000 Kelvin (K) at nighttime.
On the flip side of the issue, lighting researchers and experts counsel
that, if the lights are either too yellow or too dim, visibility and
public safety may be compromised. The Department of Energy supports the
use of LED streetlights because they consume approximately 50% less
energy than the common high-pressure sodium and metal-halide lamps. They
also last longer which has cost-saving appeal for many municipalities.
Each side of the debate has valid points, forcing city managers to
ultimately believe they must make a choice between health or public
safety.
It's Now Possible to Have All of the Benefits of LEDs Outdoors
While many municipal leaders and sustainability managers may feel the
pressure to make the right choice, Echelon has engineered a solution
that doesn't force people to choose one set of LED streetlight benefits
over another. Echelon is the first to give municipalities the power to
adjust the white color and brightness level - as needed.
In a first-of-its-kind demonstration, the forward-thinking leaders of
White Bear Lake were able to adjust both the light level and the white
color range in its city park lighting. By being able to tune from warm
white (2700 Kelvin) all the way to cool white (5500 Kelvin), city
managers can modify outdoor lighting to enhance quality of life without
compromising visibility or public safety. A warm white of 2700K was
preferred for times with low activity, while higher color temperature of
4500K was deemed to provide better visibility for times with higher
activity and during public events.
"There has been a lot of controversy in the industry regarding the color
of light generated by outdoor lighting and the possible harmful effects
it may cause to humans and the surrounding ecosystems. This issue forces
agencies to select the preferred color temperature before installation
of a lighting system," said Ken Taillon, Manager of Municipal Lighting
Services, Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., who led the project
engineering. "With Echelon's innovative technology, agencies no longer
have to choose the color temperature during the design process. Tuning
the color of white light in conjunction with adjusting the brightness
level provides opportunities we've never had before. Lighting systems
can now respond to the dynamic needs associated with providing necessary
public safety while rendering colors and light levels that are more
appropriate for lighting the after-hour nighttime environment."
Custom color tunable lamps, drivers and controls provide the capability
to easily shift from cool white light to warm white light, offering
endless options for smart cities. For example:
4000K and higher lighting is ideal for:
-
Higher levels of activity
-
High risk areas such as intersections, on/off ramps, parking lots and
dark alleys
-
Emergency scenes and first responders
-
Commercial areas with signage
3000K and lower lighting is ideal for:
-
Delicate nighttime illumination
-
Historic and residential neighborhoods
-
Natural environments such as forests, parks and sanctuaries
Echelon's smart streetlighting infrastructure serves as a platform that
allows smart cities to integrate IoT applications as needed. Coming
together to create this next-generation infrastructure is Echelon's new
CLP 4000 connected
lighting controller, SmartServer™ 2.2 converged
universal gateway and LumInsight® central
management system (CMS). The combined solutions can set color scenes
based on a programmed schedule, sensor inputs or manual adjustment.
Based on customer interest, Echelon expects to make this new solution
available more broadly in 2017.
About Echelon Corporation
For 25 years Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) has pioneered the development
of open-standard networking platforms for connecting, monitoring and
controlling devices in commercial and industrial applications. With more
than 110 million devices installed worldwide, Echelon's proven, scalable
solutions host a range of applications enabling customers to reduce
energy and operational costs, improve safety and comfort, and create
efficiencies through optimizing physical systems. Echelon is focusing
today on two IoT (Internet of Things) market areas: Creating smart
cities and smart enterprises through connected outdoor lighting systems,
and enabling device makers to bring connected products to market faster
via a range of IoT-optimized embedded systems. More information about
Echelon can be found at www.echelon.com.
Echelon, the Echelon logo, Lumewave by Echelon, LumInsight, and
SmartServer are trademarks of Echelon Corporation that may be registered
in the United States and other countries. Other product or service names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
This press release may contain statements relating to future plans,
events or performance. Such statements may involve risks and
uncertainties, the risk that Echelon's offerings by themselves or
combined with other applications or offerings do not perform as designed
or do not offer the expected benefits and savings; and other risks
identified in Echelon's SEC (News - Alert) filings. Actual results, events and
performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof. Echelon undertakes no obligation to release publicly
the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may
be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170131005819/en/
