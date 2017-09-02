[January 31, 2017] New Platform from CEIC Provides Users with Web-based Access to Comprehensive Economic Data Tweet NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CEIC Data, a product of Euromoney Institutional Investor, announced that its industry leading economic data will be made available to users through its recently launched new website. The website will allow for both institutional and individual users to purchase access to CDMNext, the next generation platform that houses CEIC's leading economic data. CDMNext provides users with a web-based solution that allows for easy exploration of over four million different data series in CEIC's databases in order to quickly create insightful charts, reports and analyses. CDMNext also allows CEIC users to effortlessly compare global markets as well as zero in on the deepest emerging markets data available. Users can leverage advanced visualization, data transformation, extraction and collaboration with just a few simple steps to help complete their workflow. "With CDMNext, we wanted to provide the most seamless and intuitive platform for our customers while still offering the robust economic data that CEIC has been known for since our founding 25 years ago," said Aloisio Parente, Managing Director for CEIC Data. "CDMNext will offer some of the most detailed and in-depth data available while also providing users with custom insights that can add new and alternative perspectives to both micro and macro-economic trends. CDMNext will offer our customers the best available product for extracting and analyzin global economic data." Some of the exclusive features of CDMNext are: Global Databases: Exclusive access to unparalleled coverage of 128 economies around the globe. With access to such a vast database, users can gain insight into the ever-changing dynamics of world economies on a level of depth unrivaled by any other competitor.

CEIC's unique Premium Databases offer users a wealth of additional information on the emerging economies of , , , and . World Trend Databases: A single access point for benchmarking and reference data, World Trend Plus provides in-depth insights into macroeconomic trends worldwide. CDMNext is being offered in conjunction with the launch of CEIC's new website, which provides a landing page for the various product offerings, as well as more information on the CEIC economic data library. The new website also allows users for the first time to access globally comparable data for over 60 indicators – data from CEIC's Global Economic Monitor – exclusive to CEIC, the Global Economic Monitor contains normalized data allowing accurate comparisons of countries around the world.

Additional order and pricing information on CDMNext can be found here: https://www.ceicdata.com/en/plan About CEIC Data

CEIC Data, a product of Euromoney Institutional Investor, was founded in 1992 by a team of expert economists and analysts. CEIC Data provides the most expansive and accurate data insights into both developed and developing economies around the world and is the service of choice for economic and investment research by economists, analysts, investors, corporations, and universities around the world. CEIC Data sets the standard for providing clients with economic information they can trust that is also easy to access, updated almost instantaneously, and implemented by experts on the ground.

