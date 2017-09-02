ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii
[January 31, 2017]

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobii announced by press release on December 29 that the rights issue, for which the subscription period ended December 22, 2016, was fully subscribed and 8,814,003 new shares were issued. These shares were introduced in the Euroclear Sweden's share register in January 2017. Today, the last trading day of the month, the total number of shares and votes in Tobii amounts to 96,954,036. Following the rights issue, the share capital increased by approximately 63,962.63 SEK and amounts to 703,588.87 SEK.

This information is information that Tobii is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on January 31, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Contact:

Sara Hyléen, Corporate Communications Director of Tobii,
Phone: +46 709 16 16 41,
E-mail: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-tobii,c2176760

The following files are available for download:



http://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/2176760/621107.pdf

New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii - press release - 31Jan2017


 


Upcoming Events




