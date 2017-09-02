[January 30, 2017] New Lab Highlights CB&I's Investment in Emerging Technology and Innovation Tweet THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CB&I (NYSE: CBI) today announced the official opening of the CB&I Advanced Prototyping and Manufacturing Laboratory at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. The state-of-the-art laboratory will focus on additive manufacturing, which is a form of industrial 3-D printing, and the equipment will include advanced 3-D printers that work with metals, plastics and other materials. The laboratory is part of CB&I's commitment to establishing strategic partnerships that invest in innovation, technology and help CB&I meet its demand for exceptional engineers. Students will have the opportunity to use the latest industry technology and develop a better understanding of real-world and theoretical applications in mechanical engineering. "CB&I applies innovative ideas and emerging technologies to solve some of our industry's most complex challenges," said Philip K. Asherman, CB&I's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership is another way we are strengthening this direction of the company. We are fostering innovation and investing in the future of our industry." "Texas Tech is truly grateful for this partnership with CB&I that resulted in this world-class prototyping and advance manufacturing facility," said Al Sacco, Jr., the dean of Texas Tech's Whitacre College of Engineering. "It gives our students both fudamental and real-world experience in technologies that will play a role in many of their careers in the years ahead." About CB&I CB&I (NYSE:CBI) is a leading provider of technology and infrastructure for the energy industry. With over 125 years of experience and the expertise of more than 40,000 employees, CB&I provides reliable solutions to our customers around the world while maintaining a relentless focus on safety and an uncompromising standard of quality. For more information, visit www.CBI.com.

Important Information For Investors And Shareholders Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding CB&I and represents our expectations and beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. When considering any statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or use or contain words, terms, phrases or expressions such as "achieve," "forecast," "plan," "propose," "strategy," "envision," "hope," "will," "continue," "potential," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "should," "could," "may," "might" or similar forward-looking statements, we refer you to the cautionary statements concerning risk factors and "Forward-Looking Statements" described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2015, and any updates to those risk factors or "Forward-Looking Statements" included in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which cautionary statements are incorporated herein by reference. Investors: Scott Lamb, +1 832 513 1068, Scott.Lamb@CBI.com

Media: Gentry Brann, +1 832 513 1031, Gentry.Brann@CBI.com To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lab-highlights-cbis-investment-in-emerging-technology-and-innovation-300398788.html SOURCE CB&I

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]