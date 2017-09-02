|
|[January 30, 2017]
New Survey Finds Majority of Small Manufacturers Anticipating Growth in Wake of New Administration
Xometry,
the leading on-demand manufacturing platform, today released the
findings of its first ever Small
Manufacturing Index, showing small to medium sized manufacturers are
anticipating a marked increase in demand. 57% of surveyed manufacturers
reported that they were likely to see strong to mild month over month
growth, and 61% reported that they were likely to see strong to mild
year over year growth.
The new quarterly index, which aims to take the pulse of small to
mid-size shops, asked a sample of manufacturers both inside and outside
Xometry's partner networks whether they expected to see growth in
business compared to previous months and prior years, as well as what
they anticipate to be their anticipated growth sectors. These small to
mid-size manufacturers represent more than 190,000 companies, over a $50
billion market, and directly affect millions of American manufacturing
jobs.
"With the recent emphasis on revitalizing American manufacturing, we
here at Xometry want to give voice to the heart of American
manufacturing, while also quantifying the impacts of new policies and
showcasing the benefits our platform can deliver to local economies,"
said Laurence Zuriff, Xometry co-founder and CFO. "Our manufacturing
partners often see early shifts in market trends because their
quick-turn production capability makes them more sensitive to business
shifts on an industry and regional basis."
One other notable finding from the survey was the anticipated growth in
business for the Aerospace sector. Demand for custom-made parts
continues to rise, especially in the domestic Aerospace, Automotive,
Medical, and Defense industries. Low-volume American manufacturing
continues to benefit from these industries' need for quick turnaround
and quality parts.
Xometry, which operates a first of its kind e-commerce marketplace, has
enabled their nationwide network of manufacturing partners to fulfill
orders placed through the company's highly popular online platform. The
platform, which instantly provides pricing, lead times and
manufacturability feedback for customers, overhauls a previously
time-intensive and inefficient process.
About Xometry
Xometry is transforming American manufacturing through a proprietary
software platform which offers on-demand manufacturing to a diverse
customer base, ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. We
provide product designers and engineers the most efficient way to source
high-quality custom parts, with 24/7 access to instant pricing, expected
lead time and manufacturability feedback. Our nationwide network of
partner manufacturing facilities enables us to maintain consistently
fast lead times while offering a broad array of capabilities, including
CNC Machining, 3D Printing, Sheet Metal and Urethane Casting. Xometry's
customers include General Electric, MIT Lincoln Laboratory (News - Alert), NASA and the
United States Army.
About the Small Manufacturing Index
The Small Manufacturing Index, released quarterly by Xometry, takes the
pulse of the heart of American manufacturing by analyzing and
quantifying the performance of small to mid-size manufacturers. The
index is developed through a survey that asks members whether they
expect to see growth in business compared to previous months and prior
years, as well as what they expect to be their anticipated growth
sectors. The survey is drawn from Xometry's partner network of small to
mid-size manufacturers as well as from out-of-network shops with less
than 50 employees. The index aims to highlight trends over time to
provide analysis and predictions on the national outlook for small to
mid-size manufacturers.
