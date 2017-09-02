[January 30, 2017] New Drillinginfo Platform Helps OFS Companies Close Deals Faster, Improve Communication, And Save Resources Tweet AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Drillinginfo announced today a new suite of Oilfield Services (OFS) solutions tailored to give customers an edge over competitors. The new OFS suite delivers cutting-edge technology that is simple to use and easy to implement for any size organization. Drillinginfo took what was familiar, such as rig and permit reports, and transformed it to become interactive, flexible and customized across print, web, mobile, and email – making static reports obsolete. With Drillinginfo, data filters now present only the most relevant and actionable activity allowing OFS professionals to focus on closing deals and deliver value to their customers. This easy-to-use communication tool breaks down barriers between the field and corporate offices, creating an unprecedented level of alignment across any organization. "Our industry quickly reinvented itself during this downturn. RockPile Energy Services helped by quickly delivering radical efficiency and production improvements through new completion technologies at the wellhead and downhole. Our friends at Drillinginfo have contributed by dramatically improving the speed and quality of vital information flows to decision makers and team members, including the personnel here," said Howard Rough, VP of Marketing and Sales of RockPile Energy Services. "Their new mobile app is a fantastic example of that rapid innovation. We're delighted to work withthese guys. They're like us." To develop these new products, Drillinginfo partnered with a number of OFS professionals to gain insights into the modern day-to-day challenges of the oil and gas industry. Several consistent themes emerged, such as the need to: close deals more efficiently,

quickly understand market and competitor dynamics without hours of analysis, and

improve communication between field staff and corporate offices. Going a step further, Drillinginfo leveraged DI ProdCast in the OFS suite. This tool captures the most current and up-to-date oil and gas information, and converts datasets into predictive market intelligence that OFS professionals can use to their advantage. With granular production forecasts and operator breakeven prices, OFS companies have a highly accurate and high-resolution view of future production by basin and operator, and insight into which areas and operators to target with unprecedented lead times.

"As a drilling contractor in today's market, we find Drillinginfo's innovation invaluable. The DI ProdCast production forecasting tool is highly useful and intuitive, which allows us to take a much more cerebral approach to business intelligence data. By leveraging its full capabilities, we align ourselves and stay focused to capitalize on the evolution of the market. Their new reports portal certainly strengthens our internal adoption rate as well. The seamless integration the portal has with Drillinginfo's mobile app appeals to both our seasoned and new team members," said Donald Lacomb, President and CEO of Well Drilling Corp. To get started Drillinginfo is also offering a free, 14-day trial to the new suite of products. About Drillinginfo

Drillinginfo is the leading SaaS and data analytics company for energy exploration decision support, helping the oil and gas industry achieve better, faster results. The company's predictive/prescriptive decision platform combines intelligence, analytics, tools, and services in one seamless system to deliver value at every stage of the E&P process. Drillinginfo services more than 3,200 companies globally from its Austin, Texas-based headquarters, and has more than 500 employees on five continents. For more information, visit drillinginfo.com . To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-drillinginfo-platform-helps-ofs-companies-close-deals-faster-improve-communication-and-save-resources-300398484.html SOURCE Drillinginfo

