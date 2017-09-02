|
New Residential Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; "New Residential" or the
"Company") announced today its intention to offer 49,170,250 shares of
its common stock in an underwritten public offering, subject to market
conditions. In connection with the offering, the Company expects to
grant the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up
to an additional 7,375,537 shares of common stock.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a
portion of the acquisition of approximately $97 billion unpaid principal
balance of conventional mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") from
CitiMortgage, Inc. pursuant to an agreement, subject to certain closing
conditions, to make additional investments and for general corporate
purposes.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Merrill Lynch
and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running
managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC and FBR Capital Markets & Co. are
acting as co-managers.
The offering will be made pursuant to the Company's effective shelf
registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the "SEC (News - Alert)"). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and
a related prospectus supplement. Prospective investors should read the
prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement
and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for
more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may
obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website
at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be
obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146; Barlays
Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island
Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com,
telephone: (800) 831-9146; BofA Merrill Lynch, attention: Prospectus
Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor,
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;
or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, attention: Prospectus Department,
One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, telephone: (800) 221-1037,
email: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL
New Residential focuses on opportunistically investing in, and
actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The
Company primarily targets investments in mortgage servicing related
assets and other related opportunistic investments. New Residential is
organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate
investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company is managed
by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE: FIG), a global
investment management firm.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release may constitute
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited, to statements
relating to the offering and the intended use of proceeds of the
offering. These statements are based on management's current
expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are
beyond our control. The Company can give no assurance that its
expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press
release.
For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that
could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled
"Risk Factors" in the prospectus supplement and the prospectus related
to the offering and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as the sections entitled
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations" incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement
related to the offering from the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K
and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, new risks and
uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the
Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause
its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking
statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of
this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to
release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking
statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's
expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any statement is based.
