|
|[January 23, 2017]
|
New Terralux Low Voltage LED Spot Module for OEM Lighting Fixtures
Terralux, a leader in the design and manufacture of commercial LED
lighting products and building control systems, announces the release of
two new energy efficient MR16 LED light modules.
The R16D series adapts with minimal design effort to new MR16 lighting
fixtures by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). An integrated
microprocessor-based control system delivers key features such as
LEDSENSE® closed-loop thermal control that maximizes light output, while
assuring long-term lumen maintenance (L70 >60,000 hours). Integrated
Dynamic Transformer Recognition™, or DTR™, allows the use of
cost-effective magnetic or electronic halogen transformers and
phase-dimmers. The result is superior light levels and light quality,
with the reliability demanded by lighting designers for commercial
applications - all in a package that can quickly be integrated into
existing OEM product lines.
"R16D is available in two models," said Paul Pohl, Terralux Product
Manager. "Model R16D-A35 includes a high/lowmode switch to replicate
35-watt or 20-watt halogen output levels, while the R16D-A50 replicates
50-watt or 35-watt halogen output levels. Both models are true
equivalents to MR16 halogen bulbs in terms of form factor, lumen output
and Center Beam Candle Power. However, R16D uses five times less energy
and provides more than 20 times longer life than halogen bulbs."
Designed for use in commercial-grade landscape lighting fixtures, both
models are UL Recognized Components and fit comfortably inside most MR16
fixtures that utilize a 2-pin G5.3 connector base. R16D is available in
four correlated color temperatures (2700, 3000, 4000 or 5000 Kelvin) and
three beam angles (12, 21 or 41 degrees). A 5-year product warranty is
standard, even when R16D is used in completely sealed fixtures in
commercial, 24/7 continuous run-time applications.
For more information, visit www.terralux.com
or contact us at oemsales@terralux.com.
About Terralux, Inc.
Terralux is a U.S.-based, ISO 9001 Certified LED lighting technology
pioneer and leader. They design and manufacture LED light engines and
modules, LED drivers and integrated intelligence systems for the
commercial built environment. The Terralux IP portfolio consists of
nearly 100 U.S. and foreign patents, issued or pending.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005043/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]