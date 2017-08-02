|
|[January 23, 2017]
New Version of CellTrak Software Delivers More Operating Efficiency for Home Care Agencies
CellTrak Technologies, the provider of the industry's leading Care
Delivery Management solution, today announced a new release of its
software. This version of the software, which is used at 4,000 home care
locations, includes many new features and enhancements. The most notable
change is a redesigned CellTrak Operations Team Portal (OTP), which is
used by Care Coordinators to respond to real-time clinical and
operational alerts and communicate securely with caregivers. It also
includes reports for field force management and data-driven optimization
of care delivery over time.
"Because of the recently passed 21st Century Cures Act, there
is a lot of buzz around Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) now. Yes,
CellTrak does EVV, but in today's world that alone isn't anywhere close
to what providers must do to be successful," stated Mark Battaglia,
CellTrak's CEO. "It isn't easy to manage in-home care delivery via a
distributed team. There is pressure to increase compliance, improve care
quality, and reduce costs. Many agencies are transitioning to a
value-based care world, and the rest will need to do that soon. CellTrak
is focused on making it easy for agencies to use technology and data to
improve both clinical and business outcomes. When we developed this new
version of our software, we worked closely with our customers to
streamline the CellTrak Operations Team Portal so that Care Coordinators
can work more efficiently, and we made other improvements that will make
a daily difference for the people who deliver care, for the people who
receive care, and in the management of care delivery."
The highlights of the new version of CellTrak's Care Delivery Management
software are as follows:
Now Care Coordinators are more productive when they use the OTP to
manage real-time clinical and operational alerts based on information
automatically generated by CellTrak and gathered at the point-of-care.
CellTrak worked closely with customers to study how they used the
software throughout the day, at the end of shifts, and doing periodic
activities such as reporting and sending information to payroll. The
result was a revamped and streamlined interface that makes Care
Coordinators even more productive. In addition to improved productivity,
the changes help to reduce operating costs and improve care outcomes.
Care Coordinator productivity will increase, and agencies can use better
data to improve care delivery, due to enhancements in the way data is
stored and accessed. The changes improve visibility and accountability
by making it faster and easier to create reports, analyze the wealth of
point-of-care data and logistical data collected by CellTrak, and to
reduce business risk by quickly and completely complying with audits.
In addition, the ability to rely on CellTrak as the complete "source of
truth" for all point-of-care activities is strengthened by the new
ability to manually enter activities and notes that were not entered at
the point-of-care. This creates and preserves a more complete care
record the extended care team can access via a browser or on a mobile
device, for office staff, or during audits.
In the field, errors are reduced and productivity increased with new
in-form calculations. The new functionality enables calculations to be
quickly completed and accurately recorded, and next steps may be
triggered automatically. This feature improves care team response times,
therefore improving care quality and reducing risk to the patient.
About CellTrak
People receive exceptional health care in their home or community when
their care providers use CellTrak's Care Delivery Management solution.
Home care, hospice, and community care agencies in the US, Canada, and
the UK deliver higher quality care, communicate more effectively,
improve compliance, reduce costs, and increase productivity with
CellTrak. Today, CellTrak's complete, integrated software-as-a-service
solution supports one million visits per week, facilitating care
delivery and real-time field force management, automating
data collection, and providing information for business and care
optimization. It includes apps for all types of caregivers that run on
the leading mobile devices; portals for efficient coordinated care
delivery by a distributed workforce; interfaces to EHRs and back office
systems; and services to support adoption and optimization. For more
information visit www.celltrak.com.
