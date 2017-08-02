[January 23, 2017] New Version of CellTrak Software Delivers More Operating Efficiency for Home Care Agencies Tweet CellTrak Technologies, the provider of the industry's leading Care Delivery Management solution, today announced a new release of its software. This version of the software, which is used at 4,000 home care locations, includes many new features and enhancements. The most notable change is a redesigned CellTrak Operations Team Portal (OTP), which is used by Care Coordinators to respond to real-time clinical and operational alerts and communicate securely with caregivers. It also includes reports for field force management and data-driven optimization of care delivery over time. "Because of the recently passed 21st Century Cures Act, there is a lot of buzz around Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) now. Yes, CellTrak does EVV, but in today's world that alone isn't anywhere close to what providers must do to be successful," stated Mark Battaglia, CellTrak's CEO. "It isn't easy to manage in-home care delivery via a distributed team. There is pressure to increase compliance, improve care quality, and reduce costs. Many agencies are transitioning to a value-based care world, and the rest will need to do that soon. CellTrak is focused on making it easy for agencies to use technology and data to improve both clinical and business outcomes. When we developed this new version of our software, we worked closely with our customers to streamline the CellTrak Operations Team Portal so that Care Coordinators can work more efficiently, and we made other improvements that will make a daily difference for the people who deliver care, for the people who receive care, and in the management of care delivery." The highlights of the new version of CellTrak's Care Delivery Management software are as follows: Now Care Coordinators are more productive when they use the OTP to manage real-time clinical and operational alerts based on information automatically generated by CellTrak and gathered at the point-of-care. CellTrak worked closely with customers to study how they used the software throughout the day, at the end of shifts, and doing periodic activities such as reporting and sending information to payroll. The result was a revamped and streamlined interface that makes Care Coordinators even more productive. In addition to improved productivity, the changes help to reduce operating costs and improve care outcomes. Care Coordinator productivity will increase, and agencies can use better data to improve care delivery, due to enhancements in the way data is stored and accessed. The changes improve visibility and accountability by making it faster and easier to create reports, analyze the wealth of point-of-care data and logistical data collected by CellTrak, and to reduce business risk by quickly and completely complying with audits.

In addition, the ability to rely on CellTrak as the complete "source of truth" for all point-of-care activities is strengthened by the new ability to manually enter activities and notes that were not entered at the point-of-care. This creates and preserves a more complete care record the extended care team can access via a browser or on a mobile device, for office staff, or during audits. In the field, errors are reduced and productivity increased with new in-form calculations. The new functionality enables calculations to be quickly completed and accurately recorded, and next steps may be triggered automatically. This feature improves care team response times, therefore improving care quality and reducing risk to the patient. About CellTrak People receive exceptional health care in their home or community when their care providers use CellTrak's Care Delivery Management solution. Home care, hospice, and community care agencies in the US, Canada, and the UK deliver higher quality care, communicate more effectively, improve compliance, reduce costs, and increase productivity with CellTrak. Today, CellTrak's complete, integrated software-as-a-service solution supports one million visits per week, facilitating care delivery and real-time field force management, automating data collection, and providing information for business and care optimization. It includes apps for all types of caregivers that run on the leading mobile devices; portals for efficient coordinated care delivery by a distributed workforce; interfaces to EHRs and back office systems; and services to support adoption and optimization. For more information visit www.celltrak.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005214/en/

