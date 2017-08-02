[January 23, 2017] New vipjr Youth Learning Platform Provides Children with Powerful English, Math and IELTS/TOEFL Instruction Tweet iTutorGroup, the world's leading online education institution, today announced the launch of vipjr, an online education platform designed to provide youth aged 5 to 18 years with unmatched instruction in three key areas: English, Math and IELTS/TOEFL instruction. The platform provides seamless access to world-class teaching consultants available 24/7, allowing students to benefit from personalized learning sessions from any device, anywhere, anytime. vipjr provides a linear curriculum of 30-minute sessions taught live and conducted in both Chinese and English. The platform leverages the best global teaching resources, and advanced technology and curriculum, helping students to achieve superior results in a short amount of time. vipjr's unique platform utilizes Dynamic Course Generation System (DCGS) that leverages big data analytics to provide truly personalized learning experiences for maximization of student performance. vipjr has brought on board award-winning, leading scholar Jin Rong-Sheng who has served as a coach of the Chinese Mathematical Olympiad gold medal team. Rong-Sheng was appointed as a director of research institute of math instruction that was recently established by vipjr. Students across the world struggle with learning Math. However, with vipjr, students fall in love with learning Math as well as English by moving past traditional methods and participating in innovative and entertaining methods that increase engagement and performance. In the belief that abiity is much more important than test results, vipjr presents students with abstract concepts in a concrete and realistic way, allowing them to acquire a real understanding of math and learn to think like mathematicians. "Math made easy" is what summarizes the impact of vipjr's platform on students' learning. Besides English and Math learning, vipjr prepares teenaged students for TOEFL and IELTS exams that are inevitable parts of students' applications for applying to prestigious universities around the world. These courses are specifically designed to help Chinese students improve performance on English proficiency tests, covering all aspects and analysis of difficult questions so they can see quick improvement on test scores. Session materials are developed in-house and allow students to easily grasp main points and patterns, as well as make strong progress in the areas of listening, reading, speaking and writing. vipjr has cooperated with the China Management Center for TOEFL Junior Tests and received authorization from both TOEFL Primary and TOEFL Junior, making vipjr the largest online education brand in China that covers TOEFL Junior English tests.

Crista Han, vice president of vipr says, "vipjr dedicates its efforts to providing Chinese families high-quality sessions for all subjects to help children learn happily, and create an exclusive international school for everyone." This is the voice of a mother, and it's what vipjr promises both parents and children in China. About vipjr vipjr is a global leader in online education for children, providing courses in English, math, TOEFL, IELTS, etc. for junior students ages 5-18. Our English-speaking consultants help children to learn English the way they learned their mother tongue. One-on-one math classes help children build confidence so they will love math. Our bilingual TOEFL and IELTS consultants help children realize their dream of studying abroad. vipjr makes use of the proprietary DCGS session system to provide customized sessions for children at different ages and with different English proficiencies, personalities and interests. About iTutorGroup iTutorGroup is the global leader in online education providing individualized, personalized learning experiences to hundreds of thousands of students & business professionals in countless subject matters through its network and sourcing of experts and teachers in thousands of centers, institutions and cities around the world. We do this by leveraging big data analytics and utilizing advanced algorithmic matching between students, classmates, teaching consultants and digital content. Since its inception in 1998, iTutorGroup has grown into the biggest online platform driving live human-to-human interactions worldwide. iTutorGroup leads the revolution of education and live interaction with its human-to-human platform and service model. With iTutorGroup, anybody can learn anything from any device, anytime, 24-7. iTutorGroup's award-winning education products include vipabc, TutorABC, vipjr for youth learning platform, and TutorABCJr for English-language learning, TutorMing for Mandarin Chinese language learning, and LiveH2H - a robust, global and open platform for live interactions and experts-on-demand. To learn more about iTutorGroup and its products, visit www.itutorgroup.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170123005071/en/

