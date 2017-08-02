|
|[January 23, 2017]
|
New vipjr Youth Learning Platform Provides Children with Powerful English, Math and IELTS/TOEFL Instruction
iTutorGroup,
the world's leading online education institution, today announced the
launch of vipjr,
an online education platform designed to provide youth aged 5 to 18
years with unmatched instruction in three key areas: English, Math and
IELTS/TOEFL instruction. The platform provides seamless access to
world-class teaching consultants available 24/7, allowing students to
benefit from personalized learning sessions from any device, anywhere,
anytime.
vipjr provides a linear curriculum of 30-minute sessions taught live and
conducted in both Chinese and English. The platform leverages the best
global teaching resources, and advanced technology and curriculum,
helping students to achieve superior results in a short amount of time.
vipjr's unique platform utilizes Dynamic Course Generation System (DCGS)
that leverages big data analytics to provide truly personalized learning
experiences for maximization of student performance.
vipjr has brought on board award-winning, leading scholar Jin Rong-Sheng
who has served as a coach of the Chinese Mathematical Olympiad gold
medal team. Rong-Sheng was appointed as a director of research institute
of math instruction that was recently established by vipjr.
Students across the world struggle with learning Math. However, with
vipjr, students fall in love with learning Math as well as English by
moving past traditional methods and participating in innovative and
entertaining methods that increase engagement and performance. In the
belief that abiity is much more important than test results, vipjr
presents students with abstract concepts in a concrete and realistic
way, allowing them to acquire a real understanding of math and learn to
think like mathematicians. "Math made easy" is what summarizes the
impact of vipjr's platform on students' learning.
Besides English and Math learning, vipjr prepares teenaged students for
TOEFL and IELTS exams that are inevitable parts of students'
applications for applying to prestigious universities around the world.
These courses are specifically designed to help Chinese students improve
performance on English proficiency tests, covering all aspects and
analysis of difficult questions so they can see quick improvement on
test scores. Session materials are developed in-house and allow students
to easily grasp main points and patterns, as well as make strong
progress in the areas of listening, reading, speaking and writing.
vipjr has cooperated with the China Management Center for TOEFL Junior
Tests and received authorization from both TOEFL Primary and TOEFL
Junior, making vipjr the largest online education brand in China that
covers TOEFL Junior English tests.
Crista Han, vice president of vipr says, "vipjr dedicates its efforts to
providing Chinese families high-quality sessions for all subjects to
help children learn happily, and create an exclusive international
school for everyone." This is the voice of a mother, and it's what vipjr
promises both parents and children in China.
About vipjr
vipjr is a global leader in online education for children, providing
courses in English, math, TOEFL, IELTS, etc. for junior students ages
5-18. Our English-speaking consultants help children to learn English
the way they learned their mother tongue. One-on-one math classes help
children build confidence so they will love math. Our bilingual TOEFL
and IELTS consultants help children realize their dream of studying
abroad. vipjr makes use of the proprietary DCGS session system to
provide customized sessions for children at different ages and with
different English proficiencies, personalities and interests.
About iTutorGroup
iTutorGroup is the global leader in online education providing
individualized, personalized learning experiences to hundreds of
thousands of students & business professionals in countless subject
matters through its network and sourcing of experts and teachers in
thousands of centers, institutions and cities around the world. We do
this by leveraging big data analytics and utilizing advanced algorithmic
matching between students, classmates, teaching consultants and digital
content. Since its inception in 1998, iTutorGroup has grown into the
biggest online platform driving live human-to-human interactions
worldwide. iTutorGroup leads the revolution of education and live
interaction with its human-to-human platform and service model. With
iTutorGroup, anybody can learn anything from any device, anytime, 24-7.
iTutorGroup's award-winning education products include vipabc, TutorABC,
vipjr for youth learning platform, and TutorABCJr for English-language
learning, TutorMing for Mandarin Chinese language learning, and LiveH2H
- a robust, global and open platform for live interactions and
experts-on-demand. To learn more about iTutorGroup and its products,
visit www.itutorgroup.com.
